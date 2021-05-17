Haaland makes endorsement in race for her old House seat

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Deb HaalandSenate panel advances Biden's deputy Interior pick Interior secretary approves new Cherokee constitution providing citizenship rights for freedmen Carter sworn in as House member to replace Richmond, padding Democrats' majority MORE is wading into the race to replace her in Congress, endorsing Democratic candidate Melanie Stansbury to represent New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District.

“I’m excited to announce my support and endorsement for Melanie Stansbury,” Haaland said in a video posted by Stansbury’s Twitter account Monday. “I know New Mexico and I know that our communities and working families need a leader in Congress who will fight for our public lands, our water and who will be a voice for all New Mexicans.”

“We need your help to ensure that we hold our majority in the U.S. House so that President Biden Joe Biden28 Senate Democrats sign statement urging Israel-Hamas ceasefire Franklin Graham says Trump comeback would 'be a very tough thing to do' Schools face new pressures to reopen for in-person learning MORE has the support he needs to fight for New Mexico working families,” Haaland added.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an incredible honor to receive the endorsement of @DebHaalandNM, who made history representing #NM01. In Congress, I will continue fighting to bring home good-paying jobs, protect our precious water, land, and air, and I will work for all New Mexican families. #nmpol pic.twitter.com/3bIygBBXq5 — Melanie Stansbury (@MelanieforNM) May 17, 2021

The Biden administration official left her seat so she could take the reins of the Interior Department, triggering the special election to replace her.

The contest is slated for June 1 and voters selected Stansbury, a state representative, as the party’s nominee in March. The Republican candidate in the race is state Sen. Mark Moores.

The district is typically Democratic, according to a Cook Political Report rating.