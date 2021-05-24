Ammon Bundy files to run for Idaho governor

Ammon Bundy, a leader of the 2016 armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge, has filed to run for governor of Idaho.

Bundy has filed to run in the 2022 contest as a member of the Republican Party, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

The state is heavily Republican, but Bundy could face other Republican candidates in the primary, including Gov. Brad Little.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little faced a recall campaign last year, but his opponents, who objected to coronavirus-related restrictions, didn’t collect enough signatures to trigger a vote.

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R) announced last week she was mounting her own bid for governor.

Bundy and others were arrested after occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge for 41 days.

The group was charged with conspiracy to impede federal officers and possession of firearms in a federal facility, but they were eventually acquitted.

The Bundy family also gained notoriety following a 2014 standoff at a ranch belonging to Cliven Bundy, Ammon Bundy's father.

The younger Bundy is not allowed at the Idaho State Capitol, as he was banned for a year following two arrests.

He also made headlines last year for refusing to wear a mask in court.

His new filing lists an address for a P.O. box in Emmett, Idaho, and names Aaron Welling as treasurer.