More people see climate change as personal threat: survey

More people are seeing climate change as a personal threat, according to a new survey by Pew Research Center.

The survey results published Tuesday come from 17 different countries and show 72 percent of respondents are very or somewhat concerned that climate change will personally harm them at some point in their life.

In the U.S. and Canada, roughly two-thirds of individuals are concerned about how climate change will impact them personally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the concern of how climate change could affect people personally, 80 percent said they would be willing to make changes to their regular lives to help combat climate change.

Pew Research Center compared the results of this survey to data from 2015, showing that most countries with major economies have increased their concern about climate change.

Germany had the biggest increase, 19 points, with the United Kingdom coming in second with an increase of 18 points. Japan was the only country that became less concerned about climate change, dropping 8 points.

The U.S. did not significantly change its views on climate change over the past six years.

Climate change has increasingly received increased attention from policymakers, with more international efforts launched to help reduce its impacts.

However, more people are inclined to say that such efforts have not significantly reduced the effects of climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey found 52 percent of individuals are not confident international efforts have been greatly helpful in the fight against climate change, while 46 percent are confident that they have.

Overall, 56 percent of people believe society has done a good job dealing with global climate change, while 44 percent believe society has done a bad job.

The survey used a representative sample of nearly 20,000 people from across the world.