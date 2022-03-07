These are the 10 most expensive states for gas

Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.

The national average has not been this high since July 2008, according to the website.

States such as California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Hawaii are seeing staggering prices, currently between $4.23 and $5.34.

According to AAA, an increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply are contributing to rising pump prices in the United States.

However, things might get worse for U.S. consumers, according to GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan. “Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal,” he said.

“California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond,” De Haan added in a statement.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen,” he said.

The rising gas prices come amid concerns over how a potential ban on Russian oil imports could further increase prices in the U.S. The White House has issued a series of harsh sanctions against Russia, but it has so far allowed Russian energy imports to continue.

Here are the most expensive states for gas as of Monday: