Energy & Environment

Granholm calls on oil producers to boost output: ‘We are on a war footing’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/09/22 7:38 PM ET
Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on June 24
Julia Nikhinson

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm urged oil and gas producers to boost their output amid an energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

“Right now, we need oil and gas production to rise to meet current demand,” Granholm said at a news conference on Wednesday on the margins of an energy conference, according to a report by Bloomberg News

“We are on a war footing,” Granholm added. 

President Biden on Tuesday announced the U.S. would ban oil and gas imports from Russia because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which had already exacerbated gas and oil prices. 

Russia accounts for about 10 percent of international oil supplies. 

 

