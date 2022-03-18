trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden signs bill making former internment camp a national historic site

by Rachel Frazin - 03/18/22 5:42 PM ET
President Joseph Biden meets with researchers and patients to discuss ARPA-H, a new cutting-edge health research agency that will accelerate progress on curing cancer and other health innovations, at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 18
Anna Rose Layden

President Biden on Friday signed a bill that designates an internment camp where Japanese Americans were held during World War II as a national historic site. 

Biden signed bipartisan legislation adding the ​​Amache site in Colorado to the National Park System on Friday, according to an Interior Department statement. 

More than 10,000 people, most of whom were U.S. citizens, were detained at the camp from 1942 through 1945. It was also known as the Granada Relocation Center and was one of ten sites where Japanese Americans were held during the war. 

Today, the site includes a cemetery, a monument and reconstructed and rehabilitated structures from when it was an internment camp. 

“This moment is a testament to the Amache survivors, descendants, and advocates who never stopped pushing to get this done,” said Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), one of the bill’s sponsors, in a statement. “Thanks to their work, future generations will now have the opportunity to learn about what happened at Amache and the Americans who were interned there.

The legislation passed unanimously through the Senate last month after it was briefly held up by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). Lee did not object to the specific site, but rather did not want the federal government to own more land, his office told The Associated Press at the time

The legislation passed the House last year in a 416-2 vote.

Tags Amache Granada Relocation Center Japanese internment Joe Biden Michael Bennet Mike Lee National Historic Site

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  9. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  12. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  13. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  14. Democrats need to get out of their...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  17. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  18. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
Load more

Video

See all Video