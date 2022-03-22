1 dead, at least 10 injured in southern tornadoes

One person died and at least 10 more were reported injured after a spat of tornadoes hurled their way through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Monday night, ABC News reported.

One person was confirmed dead in Grayson County, Texas, located along the state’s northern border, by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the network reported.

A strip mall, a bank, slews of homes, businesses and several schools sustained damages from the twisters. In northern Jacksboro, Texas, officials said that between 60 and 80 homes were damaged alone, ABC News noted.

In Grayson County, at least 20 homes sustained damages, officials told NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Close to 43,000 were without power in the state of Texas, according to PowerOutage.us as of Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) said he planned on surveying damage in the area later on Tuesday.

“Heartbreaking images from Marshall County. @okem is on the ground and I plan on getting a first-hand look of the damage this afternoon,” Stitt said, quote-tweeting another post showing some of the tornado damage in Oklahoma.

A tornado that was a quarter-mile wide also hit Kingston, Okla. around 6:30 p.m. local time, according to AccuWeather. Several other areas of Oklahoma were also hit, with 10,000 without power due to the tornado damage, AccuWeather noted, citing the National Weather Service.

Arkansas, Texas, and parts of Louisiana were also issued tornado warnings on Tuesday with additional threats of tornadoes noted for Alabama and Mississippi by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center, ABC News noted.