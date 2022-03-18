Temperatures in eastern Antarctica are 70 degrees warmer than usual

Eastern Antarctica on Friday recorded temperatures that are 70 degrees higher than normal for this time of the year, The Washington Post reported.

Temperatures in the eastern part of the continent have soared 50 to 90 degrees above normal, raising concern from the scientific community.

The Post reported that instead of temperatures being between minus 50 and minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit, they’ve been closer to zero or 10 degrees Fahrenheit, which is considered to be a massive heat wave by Antarctic standards.

According to a popular weather twitter account Extreme Temps, “extraordinary anomalies in Antarctica” have lead to historic records on Friday.

Extraordinary anomalies in #Antarctica lead to historic records today:

-Vostok 3489m -17.7C,monthly record beaten by nearly 15C !

-Concordia 3234m -12.2C,highest Temp. on records and about 40C above average !

-Dome C II 3250m -10.1C

-D-47 1560m -3.3C

-Terra Nova Base 74S +7.0C pic.twitter.com/w6Ry4Dy4wz — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) March 18, 2022