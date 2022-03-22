Energy & Environment — Republicans take voter campaign to gas stations

Republicans have launched a series of voter registration drives at gas stations in different parts of the country in a bid to draw attention to an issue they see as a political liability for President Biden heading into the November midterm elections.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) began the effort on Saturday with voter registration drives in Arizona and North Carolina. The party is planning to expand the campaign to other states such as California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Maine, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

The cost of gas has risen for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic and disruptions to global supply and demand, but prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The spike in gas prices isn’t limited to the United State and is largely outside of the president’s control. Nevertheless, Republicans have sought to cast the rising costs as a result of Biden’s policies.

“The Biden Gas Hike is a product of his own doing, and Americans have faced record high gas prices as a result,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

“The RNC is mobilizing at gas stations across the country to register voters and remind folks that the anti-American energy of Biden and the Democrats is costing them more.”

While experts say the spike in gas prices is largely caused by pandemic-related supply and demand incongruencies and Russia’s invasion, the RNC’s voter registration drives signal that the party will try to make the rising gas prices a pivotal issue in this year’s midterms.

The GOP needs to gain just five seats in the House and one seat in the Senate in November to recapture full control of Congress. Democrats, meanwhile, are facing historical headwinds this year after winning the White House and Senate majority in 2020.

Read more about the initiative here from The Hill’s Max Greenwood.