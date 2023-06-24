trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Tornado rips through massive Wyoming coal mining site, injures 8 people

by The Associated Press - 06/24/23 4:46 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 06/24/23 4:46 PM ET
Associated Press

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyo. (AP) — A tornado that ripped through the country’s largest coal mining site in northeast Wyoming left eight people injured and halted operations as first responders searched the massive open-pit site for employees and continued to assess the damage, officials said Saturday.

The tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County around 6 p.m. Friday during a shift change, initially complicating search and rescue efforts. But Peabody Energy, the operator of the mine with headquarters in St. Louis and South Brisbane, Australia, confirmed before midnight that all employees had been accounted for.

Six employees were still being treated in hospitals as of 11 p.m. Friday, the company said. No deaths were reported.

Melissa Smith, a meteorologist and hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said a storm system scattered tornadoes throughout Campbell, Natrona and Johnson counties.

“The tornadoes would form, come down, stay on the ground and come back up,” Smith said.

At the mining site, empty train cars and buses there to transport workers were blown over, according to Leslie Perkins, spokesperson for Campbell County. First responders also had to contain “various hazardous materials” that leaked after the tornado touched down, the Campbell County Fire Department said in a statement, although the agency did not provide more details about the leaks.

Each year, Wyoming sees an average of 10 to 12 tornadoes that “tend to be quick spin-ups that are not that big,” unlike Friday night’s twister at the mining site, said Aaron Dye, another National Weather Service meteorologist.

“Seeing that size of a tornado is pretty different,” he said, adding that meteorologists were on the ground Saturday morning in Campbell County taking measurements. Dye said the weather agency will release more information later Saturday.

Meanwhile, operations at the mining operation about 64 miles (103 kilometers) south of Gillette will remain suspended until damage assessments at the facility are completed, Peabody said in a statement.

The mining site is the largest in the country, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It produced nearly the same amount of coal in 2021 as Illinois and Montana combined, the fourth and fifth largest coal-producing states.

Tags coal mine Tornado Wyoming

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  2. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  3. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  4. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  5. Don Lemon opens up two months after CNN ouster: ‘I’m not perfect, no one ...
  6. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  7. Trump on Russia-Wagner dispute: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
  8. Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends but trouble ...
  9. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  10. Kremlin faces ‘deeply unstable equilibrium’: think tank
  11. Trump touts indictments as ‘a great badge of courage’
  12. Trump paints 2024 campaign as ‘righteous crusade’ as he rallies evangelicals
  13. Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
  14. Wagner chief to move to Belarus in deal to defuse rebellion as Russia drops ...
  15. Ukrainian troops refining tactics in ‘major offensive operations’: UK ...
  16. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  17. European leaders convene emergency meetings in response to ‘chaos’ in Russia
  18. Watch live: Trump gives a keynote address at Faith and Freedom event
Load more

Video

See all Video