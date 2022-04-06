trending:

Equilibrium/Sustainability

These 5 cities have the highest gas prices in the US

by Brad Dress - 04/06/22 11:25 AM ET
Soaring gas prices are continuing to affect Americans across the country, but some cities are seeing astronomically high costs per gallon well above the statewide average.

California, Nevada, Alaska, Hawaii and Washington are the states with the highest gas prices across the U.S. and are home to cities with the priciest pumps.

Below is a breakdown of the five cities with the highest gas prices in the country as of Wednesday, according to transportation company AAA.

The Hill is selecting one city from each state and comparing regular, unleaded fuel only.

San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The city in California’s central coast has the highest price in the country as of Wednesday at $5.98 per gallon.

Lihue, Hawaii

Located on the island of Kauia, the city is home to beautiful oceanfront views and palm trees, but also high gas prices at $5.46 per gallon.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Nevada’s tourist-centric city recorded $5.23 per gallon on Wednesday.

San Juan Islands, Wash.

The islands in the northwestern part of the state saw gas prices skyrocket to $5.22 on Wednesday.

Fairbanks, Alaska

Fairbanks, the second largest city in Alaska, has the highest gas prices in the state at $4.86 per gallon.

Tags gas prices inflation Rising gas prices

