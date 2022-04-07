Here are the five states with the lowest gas prices

As gas costs skyrocketed across the country, some states have made out better than others and are seeing prices at the pump much lower than the national average of $4.15 per gallon.

States with the lowest average prices are concentrated in the Midwest, but no state is reporting an average cost below $3.70.

Some places in California are seeing average prices near $6, the highest in the country.

Below are the five states with the lowest gas prices in the U.S. as of Thursday, according to transportation company AAA.

Kansas

The average price per gallon of gas in Kansas is $3.72.

Wichita, the largest city in Kansas, is recording an average of $3.64 per gallon..

Oklahoma

The Sooner state, which has a relatively low gas tax, has the second lowest average price per gallon in the country, at $3.73.

Lawton, a city in southwest Oklahoma, is seeing one of the lowest averages in the country at $3.48 per gallon of gas.

Arkansas

Average gas prices in Arkansas have dropped to $3.74 per gallon.

The cheapest price in the state is $3.67 per gallon in Fort Smith, located in the northwestern corner of the state.

Maryland

Maryland is seeing average gas prices at $3.76 per gallon, following action from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to suspend the state’s gas tax.

Maryland was the first state to suspend the gas tax and saw prices drop after the move.

Texas

Texas follows close behind Maryland with the same average of $3.76 per gallon of gas.

The state is the largest oil producer in the country and generally sees cheaper gas prices as a result.