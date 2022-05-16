Uber adds electric vehicle options in update

Uber announced Monday that ride-hailing customers in some California cities will be able to summon rides in “premium” electric vehicles (EV) like Teslas and Polestars.

The new feature — which rolls out this week in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, as well as Dubai — is part of a push by the ride-hailing giant to expand its electric offerings as it seeks to ensure that its U.S.- and Europe-based fleets will have zero emissions by 2030.

Uber Vice President of Product Sachin Kansal said the feature is part of a broader suite of upgrades to the company’s driver platform to “provide drivers with the insights they need to go electric.”

“We’ve set a high bar for ourselves to become the cleanest mobility platform on earth – and enlisting drivers to join in the effort is a crucial step,” Kansal said in a statement.

The company is launching the feature at the beginning of what Expedia has predicted will be the busiest travel summer on record.

The update will include new maps of EV charging stations — complete with speed and type of charger — which will be integrated this summer into driver tools alongside other services, like gas stations and restrooms.

Uber’s driver platform will also incorporate a “one-stop shop” of information on how to “save money by going electric,” according to Uber.

These include a tool that allows drivers to make side-by-side comparisons of the lifetime costs of specific gas and electric cars, as well as links to local tax incentives.

A version of the software reviewed by The Hill also included information on cost-saving programs for turning in old vehicles, incentives for buying chargers and state incentives for purchasing electric cars, like the California Clean Vehicle Rebate Program.

The features build on an existing push by Uber to lower the emissions of its fleet. Customers in many cities can already order low-emission “Green” rides, which can be filled by either hybrid or EV drivers.

Last year, Uber signed a deal with rental company Hertz to make 50,000 Tesla Model 3s available to drivers with a rating of above 4.85 stars and more than 100 trips.

The company has also earmarked $800 million to help drivers go electric, much of which goes to a bonus program that offers EV drivers an additional $1 per ride — and which can earn them up to $4,000 a year under the company’s Green Future program.

The company also offers discounts on EV charging, as well as discounts for home chargers and — in California — rooftop solar.