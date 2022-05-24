Here’s how high gas prices have jumped in the five most expensive states

Gas prices in the U.S. have spiked once again, reaching a national average of $4.59 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.

The latest spike was triggered by oil refineries making less gasoline from crude oil and a surge in demand as the summer driving season starts.

Here’s how high gas prices have jumped in the most expensive states to buy gas after the most recent spike.

California

Gas prices in the Golden State top $6 for a gallon of gas, far higher than the national average and well above even the other four most expensive states on this list.

In early April, Californians were paying around $5.80 for a gallon of gas, showing a modest increase in a little over a month’s time.

The most expensive city in California is Napa, where drivers are paying $6.32 for a gallon.

California has some of the highest gas prices because of limited oil imports, restrictions on fuel type and steep gas taxes.

Hawaii

The pacific state has seen prices skyrocket to $5.39 for a gallon of gas.

That’s up from the average at the beginning of April, when prices were at $5.22 for a gallon.

Drivers in Lihue, a city in Kauai County, are paying the most at the pump at $5.75 for a gallon of gas.

Nevada

Nevada residents are paying $5.24 per gallon.

Despite the high price, Nevada has seen just a slight bump from April, when a gallon was $5.17.

In Reno, drivers are paying as high as $5.58 for a gallon.

Washington

Washington state comes in close to Nevada as Washingtonians are paying on average $5.21 for a gallon of gas.

In April, Washington’s average price was $4.70 per gallon, showing huge price jumps in the Evergreen State.

The most expensive city in Washington at the pump is Seattle, where prices have exceeded $5.34 for a gallon.

Alaska

Alaskans are paying $5.19 for a gallon of gas, up from $4.71 at the beginning of April.

Fairbanks, one of the state’s largest cities, recorded prices at $5.24 per gallon on Tuesday.