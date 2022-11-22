trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Equilibrium & Sustainability

Biden administration approves $550M for community-based clean energy

by Sharon Udasin - 11/22/22 10:30 AM ET
by Sharon Udasin - 11/22/22 10:30 AM ET
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will be allocating $550 million to support the deployment of community-based clean energy initiatives.

Through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block (EECBG) Program, the funds will help state, local and tribal governments implement plans aimed at reducing fossil fuel emissions and overall energy use, according to a notice of intent first shared with The Hill.

The total sum, made available through the recent bipartisan infrastructure law, is expected to serve more than 250 million Americans while helping achieve a net-zero economy by 2050, the Department of Energy stated.

Applications to the EECBG Program will be available to all 50 states, five U.S. territories, the District of Columbia, 774 tribes and 1,878 local governments, per the notice of intent.

“This direct injection of DOE funds is essential for communities working to deliver an equitable, resilient, and clean energy future,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

Of the total $550 million — authorized by Congress to be available until expended — the Energy Department said it intends to distribute $440 million in formula funding and competitive grants to the eligible parties.

The remaining $110 million will go toward making the EECBG Program effective and efficient and to provide technical assistance to eligible entities.

Among the eligible uses of the funds are a variety of capacity-building, planning and infrastructure projects aimed at cutting carbon emissions and energy use and improving energy efficiency, according to the Energy Department.

For example, communities could harness the funding to build out electric vehicle infrastructure or deploy community solar projects to serve areas that otherwise do not have access to clean energy, the agency explained.

Some other possibilities include the implementation of building energy audits and the development of conservation programs used in transportation, such as traffic light synchronization, bike lane construction or the opening of satellite work centers, per the notice of intent.

The Energy Department will be allocating the funding as prescribed by the 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act, with 28 percent going to states, 2 percent to tribes and 34 percent to each of two local government tiers.

This means that $299.2 million in formula funding will be going to local governments, $123.2 million to states and $8.8 million to eligible tribes, according to the notice of intent.

The Energy Department is allocating another $8.8 million for competitive grants to local governments — including tribes — that are not eligible to receive direct formula grants.

This is the second time that EECBG received funding, with the program first receiving $3.2 billion in appropriations through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

Applications for the EECBG Program will open in January. The program complies with President Biden’s Justice40 initiative — which directs 40 percent of the overall benefits of clean energy investments to underserved populations, according to the Energy Department.

“State, local, and Tribal communities nationwide will be able to leverage this funding to drive greater energy efficiency and conservation practices,” Granholm said.

Such improvements, she added, will help “lower utility bills and create healthier environments for American families.”

Tags Biden clean energy Climate change Energy Department Jennifer Granholm Jennifer Granholm

More Equilibrium & Sustainability News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  2. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  3. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  4. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  5. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  6. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  7. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  8. AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
  9. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  10. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  11. Naomi Biden, husband moved into the White House before her wedding ceremony
  12. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  13. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even ...
  14. Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms
  15. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  16. Biden calls veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman
  17. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  18. Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms
Load more

Video

See all Video