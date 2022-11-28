trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Equilibrium & Sustainability

Rolls Royce rolls out hydrogen jet engine

by Saul Elbein - 11/28/22 12:30 PM ET
by Saul Elbein - 11/28/22 12:30 PM ET
iStock

Rolls Royce has successfully tested a jet engine powered by green hydrogen, the company announced on Monday. 

“The UK is leading the global shift to guilt-free flying,” said Grant Shapps, the UK secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, according to a press statement

The ground-based test is the fruit of a collaboration between the UK government, Manchester-based Rolls Royce and London-based air carrier EasyJet.

The test was carried out at the British military aircraft testing site at Boscombe Down, using green hydrogen fuel generated by harnessing the power of wind and waves at the European Marine Energy Center in the remote Orkney Islands, between Scotland and Norway.

Green hydrogen is a fuel produced by breaking apart molecules like water or ammonia with renewable energy. Most industrial hydrogen is currently produced from — and by burning — fossil fuels. 

While green hydrogen produces no emissions, it costs more electricity to produce than it ultimately releases — making it a poor fit for applications like home heating or personal automobiles.

But with its strict weight limits and intense power requirements, long-haul commercial aviation is generally regarded as one of the most difficult economic sectors to make zero-carbon.

That makes it a rare industry where hydrogen fuel makes more sense than batteries — although many air carriers are betting on electric aircraft for regional travel.

“Hydrogen offers great possibilities for a range of aircraft, including easyJet-sized aircraft,” said EasyJet CEO Johann Lundgren.

“That will be a huge step forward in meeting the challenge of net zero by 2050,” Lundgren added.

Tags hydrogen engine Rolls Royce

More Equilibrium & Sustainability News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
  2. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  3. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
  4. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  5. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  6. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  7. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  8. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  9. Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues
  10. No more ‘ladies-in-waiting’ for Queen Consort Camilla
  11. The eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2024
  12. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
  13. CNN to Elon Musk after sharing fake headline: ‘Be Better’
  14. Wall Street Journal editors on dinner with Nick Fuentes: ‘Trump isn’t going ...
  15. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  16. Seven incoming House members to watch
  17. House Republican says Congress doesn’t need to pass ‘Democrat bills’ that ...
  18. Pro-Israel group that honored Trump blasts his meeting with Ye and Fuentes
Load more

Video

See all Video