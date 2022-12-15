trending:

Equilibrium & Sustainability

Whales could provide a valuable carbon storage solution: study

by Sharon Udasin - 12/15/22 4:26 PM ET
Fin whale feeding aggregation. Aerial view on a section of the active feeding aggregation of ~ 70 fin whales encountered during ship transit on RV Polarstern expedition PS112 in 2018, filmed by drone. ©BBC (OSM video 2).

Whales could play an invaluable role in the global effort to tackle climate change — by using their massive girth to store carbon that would otherwise be polluting the atmosphere, a new study has found.

While much research on carbon storage has thus far focused on planting trees or restoring wetlands, the planet’s largest animals may also be worth significant attention, according to the study, published in Trends in Ecology and Evolution.

Whales, often the size of airplanes, can weigh up to 150 tons and live more than 100 years, the authors noted. And like all living things, their biomass is largely made up of carbon.

In fact, whales “make up one of the largest living carbon pools in the pelagic ocean,” the authors stated, referring to the open waters located a distance from the shore.

These carbon pools are “part of the marine system that is responsible for storing 22 percent of the Earth’s carbon,” according to the researchers, from the University of Alaska Southeast.

“Their size and longevity allow whales to exert strong effects on the carbon cycle,” the authors wrote.

They do so by storing carbon more effectively than smaller animals, as well as by “ingesting extreme quantities of prey” and generating large amounts of waste, the researchers noted.

One type of Great whale, the baleen whale, has one of the longest migration routes — meaning it can “potentially influence nutrient dynamics and carbon cycling over ocean-basin scales,” according to the study.

The blue whale, meanwhile, can live up to 90 years. When they die and their bodies crumble to the seafloor, the carbon they stored is transferred into the deep sea, the authors explained.

This activity contributes to what’s known as “the biological carbon pump” — a system in which nutrients and chemicals are exchanged between the ocean and the atmosphere.

But commercial hunting has decreased the whale population by 81 percent, with unknown impacts on that system, the authors warned.

“Whale recovery has the potential for long-term self-sustained enhancement of the ocean carbon sink,” the authors wrote, referring to an entity that absorbs more carbon than it releases.

“The full carbon dioxide reduction role of great whales (and other organisms) will only be realized through robust conservation and management interventions that directly promote population increases,” they added.

