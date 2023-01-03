trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Equilibrium & Sustainability

California’s oil, gas workers will find new jobs but need help: report

by Sharon Udasin - 01/03/23 12:16 PM ET
by Sharon Udasin - 01/03/23 12:16 PM ET
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE – Water pipes leading to the cooling system of Pacific Gas & Electrics Colusa Generating Station near Maxwell, Calif., on Nov. 15, 2011. The utility on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, outlined a plan to achieve climate goals including net-zero emissions by 2040. The report says natural gas plants like the Colusa generating station are likely to remain online but produce 40% less emissions by 2030 compared to 2015 levels. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

As California ramps up its transition away from fossil fuels, most oil and gas workers will be able to find work in other industries, a new report has found.

Two out of three oil and gas employees — 67 percent — are highly likely to find jobs in their current occupation but in a different sector, according to the report, released on Tuesday by the nonpartisan Gender Equity Policy Institute.

These workers will have no need for retraining, due to a high demand for their skills over the next decade, the report authors determined.

Meanwhile, all the remaining workers who are unlikely to find work within their occupation have skills that are transferable to similar roles without a need for retraining, according to the report.

Countering this optimism, however, the authors also estimated that more than 1 in 4 workers — 27 percent — will earn less in their new occupations. Meanwhile, they found that just 7 percent are expected to earn more.

“State and federal climate investments are set to create around four million new jobs in California in coming years,” Nancy Cohen, president of the Los Angeles-based Gender Equity Policy Institute, said in a statement.

“But as the transition away from fossil fuels advances, oil and gas jobs will decline — and we must make sure the impacted workers are not left behind,” she added. 

Ensuring an equitable transition will require California to make what Cohen described as “an affordable investment” in these employees.

Today, California’s oil and gas workforce includes 45,946 individuals — of whom 18 percent are employed in core oil and gas extraction and production jobs, according to the report.

About 37 percent have office jobs and 45 percent are employed in other production, construction or transportation roles.  Meanwhile, another 13,233 people hold executive and professional positions in these industries.

To ensure an equitable transition for members of the oil and gas workforce, the report authors suggest providing income subsidies of three years duration for each employee, plus relocation funds for those who might need to move.

Such support could be funded by the state of California for an annual cost of between $27.3 million and $68.9 million, according to the report. This range, the authors contended, differs from previous studies that put that cost between $358 million and $424 million.

The $27.3 million to $68.9 million range accounts for between one and three years of support for the approximately 8,100 workers who could face displacement into lower-paying jobs over the next 10 years.

“Our state has the resources to ensure that oil and gas workers land on their feet as we all say goodbye to fossil fuels,” Woody Hastings, energy program manager at The Climate Center, a California think tank, said in a statement.

“California can and must equitably transition workers, their families, and the communities that currently depend on oil and gas operations,” Hastings added.

The 2022 state budget has already allocated $40 million for a pilot oil and gas worker displacement fund, as well as $20 million to train workers to participate in well-capping of abandoned oil wells, according to the report.

Federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act will also be supplementing these state-level investments, the authors noted.

Cohen, from the Gender Equity Policy Institute, stressed the need to implement plans for an equitable transition backed by transparent research.

“Support will be needed for some oil and gas workers, and to provide that, policymakers need clarity on who is at risk, and the best path available to support them,” she said.

Tags California Climate change oil and gas Oil drilling

More Equilibrium & Sustainability News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. LIVE COVERAGE: McCarthy loses historic second Speakership vote, House set for ...
  2. Here are the 19 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker on first ...
  3. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  4. What you need to know about the House Speaker election
  5. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  6. McCarthy fails to secure Speakership on historic second ballot
  7. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  8. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  9. McCarthy blocked from Speakership as House moves to second ballot
  10. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  11. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  12. DeSantis strikes defiant tone in inauguration speech amid 2024 speculation 
  13. Crenshaw says hard-line McCarthy opponents ‘are enemies now’
  14. Outgoing NY House rep on George Santos: ‘I’m being succeeded by a con man’
  15. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  16. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  17. Critic says McCarthy has ‘rejected’ path to Speaker
  18. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
Load more

Video

See all Video