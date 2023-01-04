trending:

Equilibrium & Sustainability

New York to ban ‘forever chemicals’ from clothing by end of year

by Sharon Udasin - 01/04/23 12:12 PM ET
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks about investments in microchip manufacturing in upstate New York at Onondaga Community College on Oct. 27, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

New York will be joining California in banning toxic “forever chemicals” from clothing, under a law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) just before the new year.

The bill, passed by the state legislature in May, will amend New York’s environmental conservation law to eliminate the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in apparel by Dec. 31, 2023. 

Known for their propensity to linger in the environment and in the human body, these so-called forever chemicals are linked to kidney cancer, testicular cancer and a variety of other illnesses.

But they have also long been used in a wide range of household items and textiles, due to their stain-resistant and waterproofing properties.

“Toxic PFAS chemicals have no place in our waterways, food packaging, and certainly not our everyday items of clothing,” tweeted Assemblymember Patricia Fahy (D), who co-sponsored the bill with state Sen. Brad Hoylman (D).

Fahy was referring to additional steps recently taken by New York to reduce the exposure of its residents to PFAS, such as a ban on their use in food packaging that went into effect on the last day of 2022.

Fahy and Hoylman justified their legislation’s advancement by emphasizing the links between PFAS exposure and “serious medical effects,” according to the bill’s text.

The presence of these compounds in textiles must be reconsidered not only due to their “direct exposure” properties, but also because of the “further environmental contamination” they could cause to state waters, the bill argues.

New York follows California in enacting a ban on PFAS in apparel — after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed similar legislation into law this past September.

The California bill mandates that no individual will be able to distribute, sell or offer for sale new textiles that contain PFAS beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.

These moves by both California and New York toward eliminating forever chemicals from clothing have garnered widespread support from environmental activists.

“Many leading clothing companies have already eliminated or have committed to removing these harmful chemicals from their products,” the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Some such brands, according to the NRDC, include Levi’s, Patagonia, Gap, Jack Wolfskin, Zara and H&M.

“New York and California’s actions will have impacts throughout the supply chain, reducing PFAS exposures from production to disposal,” the statement added.

