trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Equilibrium & Sustainability

Senator calls for investigation into egg price gouging

by Saul Elbein - 01/24/23 5:52 PM ET
by Saul Elbein - 01/24/23 5:52 PM ET
A grocery store in Cheverly, Md., posts a sign to apologize for the increased price of their eggs, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) is calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate soaring egg prices.

Egg prices have more than doubled since last year, from $1.79 in December 2021 to $4.25 in December 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In a letter on Tuesday, Reed called on the FTC to investigate whether the egg industry is using a record outbreak of bird flu as a cover for price gouging.

Reed is on the Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

“At a time when food prices are high and many Americans are struggling to afford their groceries, we must examine the industry’s role in perpetuating high prices and hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” Reed wrote.

He also noted that “small producers, which have faced many of the same market challenges as the biggest producers, have managed to keep prices under control.”

Reed’s letter builds on a campaign by farm rights group Farm Action, which called last week for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Cal-Maine Foods, which controls 20 percent of the retail egg market.  

Amid the flu crisis, the company reported quarterly sales up 110 percent and gross profits up more than 600 percent over the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, according to Farm Action. 

In a statement to Equilibrium, Cal-Main argued that its prices are a result of more demand, higher input costs and fewer chickens. 

“The domestic egg market has always been intensely competitive and highly volatile even under normal market circumstances,” a Cal-Main spokesperson wrote. 

“Even in this time of higher prices, the nutritional content of eggs remains a great value for consumers,” the statement continued. 

Avian flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), is a virus that primarily affects birds, particularly chickens and turkeys.  

The current outbreak, which began in early 2022, is the worst in U.S. history and has led to nearly 58 million poultry deaths in 47 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.  

But Farm Action says that’s unpersuasive. “Yes, there has been an avian flu epidemic, but at no point have flocks been more than six percent below where they were last year,” Joe Van Wye of Farm Action told Equilibrium. 

And though the flu is ravaging the industry, “Cal-Maine hasn’t reported a single case of avian flu — but they’re raking in 10 times the profits they were last year,” Van Wye added. 

In the broader grocery market, “prices went up about 12 percent — not this, you know, 130 percent increase that we’re seeing in the egg market,” he said. 

Similarly, he said, production and input costs are 22 percent higher than they were in 2021 — which is again much lower than the observed price increase.

However, the price increases observed in the egg sector was “much larger than the decreases in production” caused by the avian flu. 

Farm Action believes the spike in egg prices is part of a larger problem. The group has long argued that overconsolidation in the animal protein industry has allowed corporations to act like monopolies — charging ever more from consumers while paying farmers less, as we reported. 

It points to a 2019 fire at Tyson slaughterhouse in Kansas, which led to widespread beef price increases. 

“They used that [fire] to justify an increase in prices — but then you know, continue to continue to slaughter more cattle than they did before that the fire, so that there was really no impact on their actual supply,” Van Wye said. 

Tags Avian Flu Eggs Federal Trade Commission inflation Jack Reed Jack Reed

More Equilibrium & Sustainability News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  2. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  3. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  4. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  5. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  6. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  7. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  8. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  9. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  10. Discovery of classified docs clashes with Pence’s previous comments
  11. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  12. Georgia DA notes ‘imminent’ charging decisions in seeking to shield grand ...
  13. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  14. Biden set to make U-turn on tanks to Ukraine amid mounting pressure
  15. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  16. Trump drops another lawsuit against New York attorney general
  17. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  18. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
Load more

Video

See all Video