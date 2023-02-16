trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Equilibrium & Sustainability

Snowpack continues to grow in California, Colorado River Basin

by Sharon Udasin - 02/16/23 3:42 PM ET
by Sharon Udasin - 02/16/23 3:42 PM ET
Vehicles travel along a snow-lined U.S. Route 50 the morning after a winter storm pelted the region with a large amount of snow, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Deep snowpack has continued to accumulate and expand in California, the Great Basin and the Colorado River Basin, federal meteorologists reported Thursday.

Following a series of severe storms that drenched the region earlier this winter, moderate systems with less moisture have yielded smaller but persistent gains, according to an update from the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

Total “snow water equivalent” — the amount of water stored in snowpack — at a subset of monitoring stations in California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Arizona has reached the highest or second highest levels to date, NIDIS reported.

Such accumulation is now 150 percent above the mid-February average at many of these stations, according to the agency.

Snow water equivalent levels at many of the long-term snow courses in California’s central and southern Sierra Nevada have achieved record highs not seen in 60 to 90 years, the meteorologists added.

While NIDIS reported good news for snowpack in much of the West, the agency warned that much of Oregon, Washington and Idaho experienced very little growth over the past 30 days.

Most of these areas are not yet considered to be experiencing “snow drought,” but a relatively dry January has left open the possibility that such conditions could develop in the coming months, according to NIDIS. 

Another location of concern cited by NIDIS is the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico — including the headwaters region for the Rio Grande and Arkansas rivers.

Across this region, snow water equivalent sits at about 45 to 60 percent of quantities typical for the date, the agency reported.

Tags

More Equilibrium & Sustainability News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  2. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
  3. Gallego leads Sinema, Republican candidates in potential Arizona Senate ...
  4. Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe reports at least one witness may ...
  5. The new red wave is already here
  6. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  7. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  8. Russia’s appetite may extend beyond Ukraine
  9. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  10. Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations: The complete list so far
  11. Biden signs executive order to address racial inequity
  12. Train carrying hazardous materials derails outside Detroit
  13. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  14. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  15. Russian warplanes fly near Alaskan airspace second time in two days
  16. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  17. Hawley proposes ban on social media for kids under 16
  18. Spy balloon dustup sends US-China relations from bad to worse
Load more

Video

See all Video