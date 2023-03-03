trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Equilibrium & Sustainability

California snowpack sees huge gains from recent storms

by Sharon Udasin - 03/03/23 4:32 PM ET
by Sharon Udasin - 03/03/23 4:32 PM ET
Kenny Rybak, 31, shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Kenny Rybak, 31, shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous.

Recent winter storms have provided a much-needed boost to California snowpack that is expected to help reinvigorate some of the state’s reservoirs, water officials said on Friday.

The total snow water equivalent — the amount of water stored in snowpack — is about 44.7 inches, or 190 percent of the average for this date, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

“Thankfully the recent storms combined with the January atmospheric rivers have contributed to an above-average snowpack that will help fill some of the state’s reservoirs and maximize groundwater recharge efforts,” Karla Nemeth, the department’s director, said in a statement.

Nonetheless, Nemeth warned that the benefits vary on a regional basis and that the state is far from out of the woods at this point.

“It will also take more than one good year to begin recovery of the state’s groundwater basins,” she said.

Statewide snowpack has climbed to levels that are just below the record snow year of 1982-1983, according to the department.

With different areas showing more promising results than others, the Northern Sierra is currently at 136 percent of its April 1 average. The Southern Sierra, on the other hand, has reached 209 percent of its April average, the agency noted.

The Department of Water Resources said it is providing updated runoff forecasts to local water managers and is closely monitoring spring runoff scenarios and river flows to maximize the benefits from this year’s snowfall while balancing flood control needs.

Data to inform these forecasts comes from a variety of technologies, including Airborne Snow Observatory flights that use LiDAR laser imaging and spectrometer tools, according to the agency.

“The recent storms over the past week broke a month-long dry spell in a dramatic way,” Sean de Guzman, the department’s snow surveys and water supply forecasting unit manager, said in a statement.

“We are hopeful that we will see more cold storms to add to our snowpack for the next month and help set up a long, slow melt period into spring,” de Guzman added.

The U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday that 49 percent of California was in drought conditions, down from virtually all of the state three months ago.

“Clearly the amount of water that’s fallen this year has greatly alleviated the drought,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California-Los Angeles, told The Associated Press. “It has not ended the drought completely, but we’re in a very different place than we were a year ago.”

Tags

More Equilibrium & Sustainability News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  2. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  3. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  4. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  5. Biden had cancerous lesion removed, no further treatment required: doctor
  6. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  7. Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
  8. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  9. White House struggles to explain Biden decision on DC crime bill
  10. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  11. Housing affordability hits historic low
  12. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  13. Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
  14. Greene criticizes Zelensky at CPAC: ‘Leave your hands off of our sons and ...
  15. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  16. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  17. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  18. ‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video