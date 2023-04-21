trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Equilibrium & Sustainability

Feds request more than half a billion dollars for coastal restoration in 30 states

by Saul Elbein - 04/21/23 12:12 PM ET
by Saul Elbein - 04/21/23 12:12 PM ET
FILE – The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Oct. 1, 2022. Changes in air patterns as the world warms will likely push more and nastier hurricanes up against the United States’ east and Gulf coasts, especially in Florida, a new study said. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The federal government is asking for more than half a billion dollars for dozens of projects aimed at bolstering America’s coastlines against rising seas.

The 149 projects range from shoreline habitat recovery in Florida, restoration of salmon streams in Alaska, and experimental microplastic filters for New York.

With a total price tag of $562 million, most seek to leverage the power of natural solutions — in particular coastal wetlands, estuaries and forests — to protect communities and wildlands from the rising risk of extreme weather and coastal erosion.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as the primary administrator of that funding, now has to review the proposals and make its own final funding decisions, an agency spokesperson told The Hill.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is moving aggressively to tackle the climate crisis and help communities that are experiencing increased flooding, storm surge and more frequent extreme weather events,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

These grants were paid for under the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law and the clean energy stimulus passed last year by congressional Democrats. 

About 85 percent of the funds will go to specific coastal recreation projects.

One large bloc of projects will focus on removing marine debris — from abandoned fishing gear to sunken ships to microplastics in the water column — from the Gulf Coast, Atlantic and Pacific Northwest.

Others seek to rebuild coastal habitats — like oyster shoals in the Gulf of Mexico, Puerto Rico’s coral reefs and living shorelines on the Atlantic seaboard — that both provide shelter for commercial fish and break the fury of storms.

About 8 percent of the remainder ($46 million) goes to the Fish and Wildlife Service to be used for habitat restoration, and another 7 percent ($39.1 million) will fund research for the dozens of state and federal reserves that work with the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

“These grants will ensure that coastal communities across the United States will have the tools and resources to withstand the effects of climate change,” Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said in a statement.

Tags Bipartisan Infrastructure Law coastal restoration Gina Raimonda Gina Raimondo Maria Cantwell Maria Cantwell NOAA

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Equilibrium & Sustainability News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  3. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  4. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  7. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  8. US citizen dies in Sudan amid heavy fighting, US talks of embassy evacuation
  9. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  10. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  11. Americans bought almost 60 million guns during the pandemic
  12. Trump surges to 13-point lead over DeSantis: poll
  13. Biden finally ready to shift into campaign mode
  14. Christie says 2024 Republicans afraid to call out Trump: ‘It’s like he’s ...
  15. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  16. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  17. Biden sees spike among Dems who say they would back him in 2024: poll
  18. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
Load more

Video

See all Video