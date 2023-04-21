Biden administration to invest $140M in Western water projects

The Biden administration will be investing $140 million in water conservation and efficiency projects across the American West, the Department of the Interior announced on Friday.

The projects include 84 initiatives in 15 states, which are collectively expected to conserve more than 230,000 acre-feet of water once complete — or enough to meet the needs of more than 940,000 people, according to the Interior Department.

The investment, allocated through the bipartisan infrastructure law and annual appropriations, is part of the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART Program, which aims to increase water supply sustainability and modernize relevant infrastructure.

“Delivering water more efficiently is key to helping Western communities become more resilient to drought,” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said in a statement.

In the Colorado River Basin alone, 12 projects will receive more than $20 million in federal funding — resulting in a combined annual water savings of more than 29,000 acre-feet, according to the Friday announcement.

“We are bringing every resource to bear to conserve local water supplies and support the long-term stability and sustainability of the Colorado River System,” Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau said in a statement.

Another 32 projects in California will be receiving $46.7 million in federal funding, leading to a total savings of more than 65,000 acre-feet of water, the agency, the announcement stated.

The selected projects include updates to canal lining and piping to reduce seepage losses, as well as the installation of advanced metering, automated gates and control systems. Other initiatives include urban programs to integrate residential water meters and other conservation measures.

“The projects we are funding today are locally led and will support increased water conservation through innovative efficiency measures,” Beaudreau said.