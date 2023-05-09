trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Equilibrium & Sustainability

Long Beach, Calif., unveils plans for biggest wind turbine facility at any US seaport

by Sharon Udasin - 05/09/23 5:28 PM ET
by Sharon Udasin - 05/09/23 5:28 PM ET
Hywind Scotland, the world’s first commercial wind farm using floating wind turbines, is visible off the coast of Scotland in August 2017. (Woldcam/Equinor via AP)

Southern California’s Port of Long Beach unveiled plans Tuesday to build the biggest offshore wind manufacturing facility at any U.S. seaport, aiming to churn out turbines as tall as the Eiffel Tower.

The future Pier Wind hub will accommodate the assembly of floating offshore turbines — a relatively new technology deployed in coastal zones where the water is too deep to support conventional structures fixed to the seafloor.

The turbines assembled for the floating offshore wind systems are expected to be up to 1,100 feet tall and generate a system capacity of up to 20-25 megawatts, according to the plans.

The $4.7 billion project will span about 400 acres on newly built land just southwest of the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge — with construction starting as early as 2027 and the site gradually opening from 2031 through 2035, per the plans.

“Imagine fully assembled wind turbines capable of generating 20 megawatts of energy towed by sea from the Port of Long Beach to offshore wind farms in Central and Northern California,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said in a statement.

At the end of last year, the Biden administration held its first-ever auction for West Coast offshore wind energy facilities, enabling five companies to develop about 4.6 gigawatts.

The auction was also the first U.S. sale to support the development of commercial-scale floating offshore wind manufacturing.

Because Pacific waters deepen much more quickly than those off the Atlantic coast, using floating infrastructure is preferable for this region, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The Biden administration has set a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind power by 2035.

California, meanwhile, has set a goal of producing 25 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2045.

Cordero maintained that the Port of Long Beach’s calm seas, lack of height restrictions and “direct access to open ocean” make it an ideal site to help meet these ambitious state and federal goals.

“No other location has the space to achieve the economies of scale needed to drive down the cost of energy for these huge turbines,” he said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Equilibrium & Sustainability News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  2. Trump says he will appeal E. Jean Carroll case over ‘unconstitutional ...
  3. Federal prosecutors file criminal charges against George Santos
  4. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  5. McCarthy shoots down short-term debt ceiling hike
  6. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  7. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  8. Trump found liable for sexual battery, defamation in E. Jean Carroll trial
  9. Tucker Carlson to launch show on Twitter after Fox News ouster
  10. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  11. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  12. McCarthy: No ‘new movement’ with Biden on debt ceiling debate
  13. Gaetz calls Fox hosts ‘childish’ for jokes about romance with Ocasio-Cortez
  14. GOP megadonor rebuffs Senate panel request for full accounting of Clarence ...
  15. Wyden: Harlan Crow in for ‘cold dose of reality’ in probe of gifts to Thomas
  16. Man shot teen girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say
  17. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  18. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
Load more

Video

See all Video