Equilibrium & Sustainability

Whitest-ever paint could help keep the world cooler, researchers say

by Elizabeth Prann - 07/25/23 5:19 PM ET
  • Purdue scientists created a paint that can reduce surface temperatures
  • New paint reflects 98% of sunlight, reducing the need for air conditioning
  • Technology could help combat climate change, making Earth's surface cooler
(NewsNation) — The whitest-ever paint, which aims to boost the cooling of buildings and tackle climate change, has been produced by scientists at Purdue University.

“When the worst heat waves come — that is, life-threatening — our white paint can reduce roof temps by 8 degrees Fahrenheit that can further cool down interior space,” said Xiulin Ruan, a Purdue University professor of mechanical engineering. “So that can really change from a life-threatening situation to maybe not so comfortable but no longer life-threatening.” 

This leads to less need for air conditioning and the carbon emissions it produces. Unlike air conditioners, the paint, featured in the “Guinness World Records” as the whitest, doesn’t need energy to work, and it doesn’t warm the outside air.

Since 2014, Ruan has refined this chemical makeup, but how could paint possibly save lives and cool some of these heat-related costs?

“It emits the infrared heat like our human body. We emit heat all the time,” Ruan explained. “On the other hand, it reflects a certain percentage of sunlight — 98 percent, so it only absorbs 2 percent of sunlight.”

Typical commercial paint gets warmer rather than cooler, Purdue scientists reported. Current paints on the market are designed to reflect only 80%-90% of sunlight and can’t make surfaces cooler than their surroundings.

Ruan altered his pigment choices to barium sulfate instead of titanium dioxide, changing wavelengths and chemical makeup. The paint is now nearly 10% less absorbent of hot sun rays and is cheaper for distribution.

“Barium sulfate and calcite are really good pigments for roof coating. For cars, trucks and even spacecrafts, we have a slightly different formulation,” Ruan said.

The team at Perdue is discussing commercialization with a company and aims to make it available to the public within a year.

“We can save the energy costs anywhere from 10% to 40% depending on the climate zone,” Ruan said.

Implementing this technology on a wide scale could help combat climate change by making the Earth’s surface cooler.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

