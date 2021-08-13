The Hill’s Sustainability Report: Steal sand from Sardinia? Shell out thousands in fines

Today is Friday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Tourists who plunder sand, seashells or pebbles from Sardinia’s white seashores risk up to $3,500 in fines and a potential prison sentence if they confiscate enough resources. But that’s not stopping some visitors, according to The Guardian.

After a beachgoer spotted a family from mainland Italy filling a plastic bottle with sand in July, the witness called the police — who fined the parents $1,200 on the spot, The Guardian reported.

Removal of sand from the island “creates a disturbance to the ecosystem and its dynamics,” the president of a local volunteer group told The Guardian. That group spends winters replenishing beaches where theft has occurred.

Hopping back to our screens after that brief island respite, today we’ll look at how virtual conferencing — a trend accelerated by the pandemic — is, or is not, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. And since it’s Friday the 13th, we’ll turn to a more morbid subject: a contentious invention for human remains after death.

Virtual events cut carbon — but how much?

Virtual events produce one-fortieth the emissions of in-person events, a study from a digital events firm has found. And in a newly carbon conscious world, that could drive a different method of conferencing even after the pandemic is over.

First steps: Last year, Luiz Martins had a problem.

The coronavirus pandemic had driven 6Connex, the virtual event company where Martins serves as chief marketing officer, from a small “niche play” to a key service provider of the new normal.

They had grown their revenue 20 times, Martins said. Their customer base was up fivefold. Their staff had grown from 12 to 257.

And they thought they had a product ready for a carbon-conscious era. Even before the pandemic, “a big part of our pitch was sustainability,” Martins told Equilibrium over a Zoom call from his home in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (The company is, of course, fully remote.)

But how much better was it? It seemed intuitive that running an event online would burn a lot less carbon than moving hundreds of people around the world in airlines and taxis. But how much?

“It always bothered me,” Martins said, not having clear numbers for their business. While conducting such a study did require a sizable but “not ridiculous” investment of $50,000, Martins said he felt that answering such questions wasn’t necessarily a cost concern among 6Connex’s rivals. Rather, he explained, “people weren’t interested in finding out.”

How do you calculate something like that? The company hired engineering and consulting firm WSP to study how in-person emissions compared to virtual. They did this by estimating how much carbon would have been burned in moving every attendee of their 2020 virtual events to a hypothetical physical conference in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia or Greece.

WSP estimated that 40 times more carbon would have been burned if those people had attended in person — which meant, suddenly, they had a hard number they could give clients.

The large corporate clients that make up the majority of 6Connex customers have “a growing concern” about climate, Martins said. “You’ve seen the new U.N. report.” (In fact, we covered it here.)

“You read it, you can’t sleep now. You’re thinking, ‘We gotta do something.’ This concern from our customers — we want to align with that,” he said.

CLIENTS DEMAND CARBON NUMBERS

How reliable are those figures? It’s important to remember that these figures only apply to 6Connex events, not events as a whole. In addition, the basis of comparison was an imagined, hypothetical event, not an actual event, and the study assumed that all virtual attendees would have otherwise attended in person.

This also wasn’t a peer-reviewed scientific study, like a March paper in Resources, Conservation, and Recycling that found an “overlooked environmental footprint” of videoconferencing — the electricity consumption of data centers that power such virtual gathers.

However, the carbon cost does drop by 96 percent if you turn off the video, according to MIT, whose researchers authored the study alongside colleagues from Yale and Purdue universities.

Then there’s a March study in the International Journal of Environmental Studies, which found that in-person emissions might be even higher than 6Connex estimated: 66 times greater than virtual from just the flights, according to Anthropocene magazine.

The studies testify to the same demand for hard numbers: 6Connex and the Yale, MIT and Purdue teams encountered the same problem — executives at big business are searching for metrics to justify the decisions they make in carbon terms.

That makes knowing your carbon costs a key issue for someone in marketing — like Martins of 6Connex. After publishing their carbon study numbers, he said, “Our large customers want to know, before they finalize an event, ‘What is the CO2 cost?’ We’ve had three or four requests like that since our report came out. We’d never seen that before.”

Those companies are under increased pressure to quantify their own carbon emissions — a requirement that may soon become legally binding, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Takeaway: While knowing carbon costs is important to companies looking to make a sustainability pitch, like 6Connex, this hunger for knowledge is also spreading throughout the economy. And until there is a uniform system to concretize such data, companies will have to continue designing their own.

California legislator aims to legalize composting humans

California could soon make it legal for human remains to be transformed into soil, following in the footsteps of Washington, Oregon and Colorado.

A bill to legalize human composting, or “natural organic reduction,” is currently making its way through the California Legislature, at the initiative of Democratic assembly member Cristina Garcia, Los Angeles Magazine reported.

“With climate change and sea-level rise as very real threats to our environment, this is an alternative method of final disposition that won’t contribute emissions into our atmosphere,” Garcia told LA Magazine.

Basics on the bill: The legislation, introduced in February, would take effect in July 2023 and would require California’s Cemetery and Funeral Bureau to license and regulate reduction facilities. It would also require the State Department of Health to adopt rules that prescribe standards for reduction chambers, to maintain public health and “ensure the destruction of pathogenic micro-organisms.”

Is the process safe? Yes — at least, according to the company responsible for its creation.

Natural organic reduction is the brainchild of Katrina Spade, co-founder and CEO of Seattle-based Recompose. The process involves situating human bodies in separate vessels and initiating a “gentle transformation” into nutrient-dense soil, LA Magazine reported.

Using organic materials like wood chips, alfalfa or straw, the body is broken down for several weeks inside a steel cylinder into soil, Popular Science explained. Recompose monitors the decomposition process by computer — generating about enough soil to “fill a truck bed,” Popular Science reported, citing Recompose outreach manager Anna Swenson.

What’s the sustainability benefit? Each individual who opts for natural organic reduction over traditional burial or cremation prevents the equivalent of 1 metric ton worth of carbon from entering the environment, LA Magazine reported.

The compost created by the process is free of pathogens and goes back to family members, who can then scatter the soil or use it to plant a memorial site for their loved one.

“The forest needs the elements that are in the body — magnesium, the calcium, the phosphorus, and all of those things in the body are desperately needed for the soil,” Walt Patrick, senior steward of a nonprofit that performs green burials, told Popular Science.

Not everything decomposes. After the process is complete, Recompose searches the soil for inorganic materials, such as titanium hips, pacemakers and dental work, CalMatters reported. Any such items are then recycled.

HUMAN COMPOSTING GAINS TRACTION AROUND THE COUNTRY

Where else is this occurring? Washington, where Recompose is located, was the first state to adopt this method, in 2019, according to LA Magazine. Colorado became the second state to legalize the process, in May, closely followed by Oregon, in June. Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Hawaii, Vermont and Delaware all have bills under consideration as well.

At the time of the Colorado bill passage, Recompose opened a $15 million Series A-3 funding round, which followed a $6.75 million A-2 round that closed in September 2020.

“Recompose believes that expansion is necessary to achieve our mission in the world – to change the emotional landscape around death care and create environmental wealth at the end-of-life,” Spade said at the time.

Not everyone is on board. The Catholic church has called the process disrespectful to the deceased, while the California Catholic Conference has objected to the bill, The Guardian reported.

“We believe that the ‘transformation’ of the remains would create an emotional distance rather than a reverence for them,” Steve Pehanich, a spokesman for the California Catholic Conference, told Religion News Service.

But California is moving forward. California’s bill is receiving widespread support from local environmental organizations, according to LA Magazine.

Earlier this year, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an emergency order to suspend limits on cremations due to a pandemic backlog — leading Garcia to call for “a more environmentally friendly option as soon as possible,” LA Magazine reported.

A Senate Appropriations Committee hearing for the bill is set for Monday, after which it would move to the state Senate floor for a vote, the report said.

Follow-Up Friday

In which we check in on news from earlier in the week to see how things have moved on.

Is hydrogen low-emission? Studies differ.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill, approved by the Senate on Tuesday, includes billions of dollars for hydrogen, a fuel that releases no carbon when burned — and which the fossil fuel industry sees as both a potential new fuel product and a reason to keep building pipelines.

But a recent study in Energy Science & Engineering suggests that even “blue hydrogen” — hydrogen extracted from natural gas, with the emissions captured — would create more emissions from natural gas leaks and combustion “than simply burning natural gas,” The New York Times reported.

But a competing study in a forthcoming issue of Energy Research argues that hydrogen “is an abundant and energy dense fuel capable of not just meeting industrial energy requirements, but also providing long-duration energy storage.”

The second study marks the challenge that hydrogen must solve if it is to become a climate-safe fuel of choice for smelting, cement-making and jet-travel: It must either generate no carbon emissions or be combined with carbon capture technologies, the Energy Research authors said.

Dixie fire victims left without homes face uncertain future



With wildfires continuing to ravage the Western U.S., Siberia and other global hot spots this week, we’ll return to residents of Greenville, Calif., who lost their entire town to the Dixie fire last Thursday, as we reported.

While most of the 1,000 residents of Greenville were successfully evacuated, they “ remain in a state of suspended animation ,” as they have been forbidden to return home, The Washington Post reported. In addition to the smoke itself, burning rubber and asbestos have generated dangerous air pollution.

Residents have had to resort to sleeping in tents, shelters and homes of friends and family — learning the fate of their own houses and businesses through photos taken by emergency officials, the Post reported. Some residents have snuck back in, although a Plumas County undersheriff said officials do ask families to leave when they are found.

The Dixie fire, which has consumed more than 500,000 acres of land, is now the largest single wildfire on record in California, according to the Post.

Staying on the subject of fire and heat, wildfires in Siberia have grown so huge that they are now larger than all others in the world combined, ABC News reported. Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has declared that July was the Earth’s hottest month on record.

