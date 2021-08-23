The Hill’s Sustainability Report: Tennessee floods rival wildfires for raw tragedy

Today is Monday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Brittney LeAnn McCord “held on as long as she could” as furious stormwaters pulled at her and her five children outside their apartment in Waverly, Tenn., according to Tennessean.

The waters had risen so quickly that they had trapped her husband out on the road, leaving her alone to face the flood. She clung to her children, hanging on to a clothesline — before the water pulled her 2-year old son, Kellon Cole Burrow, from her hands and carried him away.

The incident — like that of two infant twins swept from their father’s arms — marked the caprice and tragedy of Sunday’s floods, which were caused as a slow-moving, enormous thunderstorm funneled huge amounts of rain through a bottleneck of small drainages.

That led to the sort of sudden, rapid rise that makes flash floods the most lethal form of flooding, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) — producing flood behavior that echoed the ferocity and horror of the destructive fires seen out West.

Today we’ll look at both the acute effects of flood and the chronic implications of wildfire. First, the savagery of the Waverly floods sound a warning for towns that might not think of themselves as flood-prone. And then we’ll explore how wildfire smoke exposure is increasing the risk of preterm births among pregnant Californian mothers — and what can be done to reduce the risk.

Flash floods leave sudden devastation in central Tennessee

Record-smashing floods left the central Tennessee town of Waverly a “war zone” Saturday, killing at least 21 and leaving more than 50 missing, the Tennessean reported.

The magnitude of the flooding was staggering: 17 inches of rain, or 4 inches more than the 1982 Tennessee record, and four times more than slow-moving Tropical Storm Henri dumped on New York’s Hudson Valley, according to the Associated Press (AP).

But far worse than the sheer amount was the speed: The waters rose with staggering speed and ferocity, leaving trucks in trees and trailers on roofs — and highlighting the disproportionate damage floods do to the poorest.

Did you say 17 inches? Yep. Forecasters had predicted a nearly record-setting 4 to 6 inches, which would still have been bad — the worst recorded storm in that part of Tennessee had only ever dropped 9 inches, Nashville meteorologist Krissy Hurley told the AP.

“Forecasting almost a record is something we don’t do very often,” Hurley told the AP. “Double the amount we’ve ever seen was almost unfathomable.”

RAPID RISE, SUDDEN DANGER

A deceptive force: The level of power behind even a small amount of running water can be staggeringly destructive.

Six inches of water is enough to sweep adults off their feet; 12 is enough to float most cars and 24 will take even the heaviest trucks and SUVs, according to the NWS Turn Around Don’t Drown initiative.

Swept away: That meant some people were doomed before they realized they were in danger.

When the foreman at country music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch went out to check on the animals, he was seen minutes later “hanging on in the barn,” Sheriff Chris Davis told the AP. That was followed immediately by “people seeing him floating down the creek. And that’s how fast it had come up.”

Local businessman Kevin Klein watched two girls and a puppy “sweep past” on a wooden board, the AP reported — and as of Monday, “he hadn’t found out what happened to them.”

The government holds out little hope for those still missing; rather than continue a rescue effort, the state is mostly focused on “recovery” of bodies, Patrick Sheehan of Tennessee Emergency Management Agency told the Tennessean on Sunday.

A citizen flotilla: Kalaub Brian McCord, the Waverly man whose stepson was swept away, held out praise for his fellow citizens who rescued him and whom he joined in pulling others from the waters. “They’re the reason everybody got saved. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have who I do have of my family,” he told the Tennessean.

But he wept “silently and unceasingly” as he spoke.

Disproportionate damage: In Waverly, the rising waters broke hardest against a low-income housing development called Brookside. “Buildings were knocked down, half of them were destroyed,” the businessman Klein told the AP. “People were pulling out bodies of people who had drowned and didn’t make it out.”

That theme from Waverly echoed across the Appalachians, as well as in the damage caused by Henri: Disasters tend to hit the poor hardest, and they are getting worse.

“The people who live here are people who can ill afford to live anywhere else,” said Annette Landry, a retiree in Manchester, Conn., who watched as the bottom floor of her apartment flooded as Henri swelled nearby Hop Brook. “It has never been this bad. I’ve lived here [for] 40 years.”

Last words: One clear implication of climate change is more events like this, as a warmer atmosphere stores more water, which allows storms to unleash more force.

That means more communities will need to consider raising building standards, insurance requirements and zoning to deal with the likelihood of more severe flooding.

Wildfire smoke increases risk of preterm birth: study

Exposure to wildfire smoke during pregnancy increases the risk of preterm birth: a risk that is only getting worse, a new study from Stanford University has found.

First steps: The study, published in Environmental Research, found that as many as 7,000 additional preterm births in California could be attributed to wildfire smoke exposure between 2007 and 2012. Preterm births, according to the authors, are those that occur before 37 weeks of pregnancy, when incomplete fetal development can increase complications.

During the smokiest season covered in the study, 2008, the authors found that wildfires may have contributed to more than 6 percent of preterm births, a news release that accompanied the research said.

And the fires are getting bigger: 2020’s wildfire season burned about three times as many acres in California as that smoky 2008 season. And this year isn’t looking much better.

A quick fire recap: The Dixie Fire, northeast of San Francisco, was still expanding after five weeks and only 37 percent contained as of Sunday, according to the AP. The Caldor Fire, which broke out on Aug. 14, scorched the Sierra Nevada and was still entirely uncontained by Sunday, while the French Fire in Southern California was only 10 percent contained, the AP reported.

These fires are ravaging a state still reeling from what Cal Fire described as the “2020 Fire Siege,” which burned some 4 million acres and generated some of the worst daily air pollution ever documented in California. During the 2020 fire season, smoke exposure was 2.5 times worse than in 2008, study coauthor Marshall Burke told Equilibrium.

Why is wildfire smoke so dangerous? Because of its high levels of PM 2.5 — particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers, or 30 times smaller than the diameter of a single human hair, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These particles can get deep into the lungs and sometimes even into the bloodstream, the EPA said.

How did the authors establish the connection? They analyzed smoke plume satellite data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 2,610 zip codes. Then they paired that data with ground-level PM 2.5 pollution estimates, developed using a machine learning algorithm, along with preterm birth data from California birth records.

After accounting for other factors linked to preterm birth risk, the authors investigated how patterns of such birth in each zip code varied alongside surges in the number and intensity of smoke days.

“We see a remarkable consistency across households,” Burke told Equilibrium.

Why would wildfire smoke induce preterm labor? Scientists still aren’t sure. But one potential explanation, according to the authors, is that smoke may trigger an inflammatory response that sets the delivery process in motion.

STAY INDOORS, WEAR A MASK — AND MITIGATE FIRES

What can be done? A short-term solution is to stay indoors or wear an appropriate mask while outdoors, according to co-author Gary Shaw, a Stanford professor of pediatrics. Long-term, the authors said, their research demonstrates the value in wildfire mitigation, such as prescribed burns and forest thinning, to reduce the frequency and severity of the biggest, smokiest burns.

Putting a monetary value on these births: Since premature births cost the national health care system about $25 billion each year, Burke contended that even a small risk reduction could garner “enormous societal benefits.”

The average societal cost of each preterm birth is about $65,000 — meaning that in 2008, the societal cost linked to smoke exposure in California was about $130 million, Burke estimated. He calculated that in 2020, with about 2.5 times the exposure, associated costs could be closer to $325 million.

What about the costs of prescribed burns? That’s a bit more “all over the place,” Burke explained, noting that $1,000 per acre is one metric often used. If California needs about 1 million acres to be treated, then this would require an approximately $1 billion investment, he said.

Convincing California to make the investment: Preterm births alone could justify about one-third of what California would need to spend to mitigate wildfire risks, according to Burke.

“But needed expenditures cannot be justified on just preterm birth impacts alone,” he added.

Click here to read the full story.

Monday Miseries

It’s a grim issue, so let’s make a day of it.

Extreme heat blankets South and Midwest

Municipal cooling centers offered welcome respite in Jackson, Miss., where residents like Linda Nolden escaped the 115-degree heat index gripping their city. “I was so happy to hit that air, it wasn’t funny,” Nolden told the A.P.

On Monday, heat advisories covered Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the A.P.

Extreme or extended heat can cause people to become more irritable , which in some cases leads to violence, social psychologist Craig Anderson told Science News.

“They tend to just perceive things as being more nasty when they’re hot than when they’re comfortable,” Anderson said.

Millions in Syria, Iraq at risk of losing access to water, power, food



Millions of people in Syria and Iraq may lose access to water , electricity and food supplies due to persistent drought and surging temperatures, the AP reported, citing international aid organizations.

The drought means that northern Iraq is facing 50 to 70 percent drops in the wheat harvest, according to the groups. Meanwhile, the AP reported, Syria is seeing an uptick in waterborne disease, and in both countries, low water levels at dams have disrupted electricity supplies to essential infrastructure like health facilities, according to the groups.

More than 12 million people are affected by these conditions, including 5 million who are dependent on Syria’s Euphrates River and 7 million in Iraq who rely on water from the Euphrates and the Tigris River — as well as 3 million Syrians served by dams under threat of closure.

“The total collapse of water and food production for millions of Syrians and Iraqis is imminent,” Carsten Hansen, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s regional director, said in a statement.

Hurricane Grace kills eight in Mexico; Hurricane Henri drenches Northeast

Hurricane Grace drenched the Mexican coast on Saturday — killing at least eight people , including children, and leaving three missing after mudslides and flooding, the AP reported. Grace quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it moved over the mountainous regions in central Mexico and eventually dissipated.

Also on Saturday, as Hurricane Henri hit the Northeast U.S., New York City experienced its wettest hour on record , with 1.94 inches falling between 10 and 11 p.m. in Central Park, ABC News reported.

Utility crews were working to restore power to more than 65,000 customers in the Northeast and in New England on Monday, after the storm disrupted electricity supplies to more than 100,000 at its peak, according to CNN.

