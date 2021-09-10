Overnight Equilibrium/Sustainability — New Orleans has power again

Today is Friday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

New Orleans is “showing signs of making a comeback” in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, as Bourbon street supply trucks are delivering beer and the landmark Cafe Du Monde is once again serving beignets, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

But while most people in New Orleans have their power back, alcohol and powdered sugar-coated pastries may now be available, few locals — let alone tourists — are taking part in these luxuries, according to the AP. And outside the New Orleans metropolitan area, thousands are still struggling without electricity or water, amid oppressive heat conditions.

“While things are getting better and we can be thankful for that,” Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said Thursday, “this is going to be a very long-term recovery.”

Today we’ll look at some of the challenges facing the Democrats’ long-term plan to get the grid off fossil fuels — particularly natural gas. And then we’ll dive into Harvard University’s decision to divest from fossil fuels, after years of pressure from student activists.

Breaking up with gas is hard

House Democrats have unveiled their clean energy plan — and natural gas wasn’t part of it, Bloomberg Green reported.

That’s because the party plans to wean the grid off that fuel, as well as from coal and oil, by 2035. To do so, however, the Democrats’ plan would require power plants to increase the share of energy that comes from clean power by 4 percent per year, Rachel Frazin reported in The Hill. The House measure would provide $150 billion in grants to those utilities who meet their targets, and those who failed to do so would face penalties, according to The Hill.

But as policymakers in Europe and California have found, getting off fossil fuels is harder than it seems. Here are three brief case studies about the complications — and unforeseen consequences — of getting off natural gas.

Act One: When the wind doesn’t blow. First, let’s go to the European Union, which plans to get emissions 55 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, according to the European Commission.

One key renewable source for Europe is wind. But the unusually hot, still summer pushed wind power generation down to about half of its average generating capacity, and just one-tenth of what’s possible — leading to surging demand for natural gas, Reuters reported.

Act Two: How heat fuels demand: California has had to choose this summer between green ambitions and the power demands caused by the heat wave and fires, according to Bloomberg Green.

The state is facing a dual onslaught. The long-running drought has meant more energy is needed to provide water, as we reported on Thursday. And the heat itself is driving up demands for air conditioning — pushing the state electric grid to the edge of blackouts, Bloomberg reported.

California wants the Department of Energy to grant it an air pollution waiver in light of “demand in the face of extremely challenging conditions including extreme heat waves, multiple fires, high winds, and various grid issues,” according to a letter obtained by Bloomberg.

UNFORESEEN CONSEQUENCES

Interlude: The generator effect. The gas-powered generators and diesel-powered buses that kept people cool amid power failures after Hurricane Ida — which we reported on last week — are a microcosm of Europe and California’s struggle: Today’s best-adapted fuels for confronting sudden climate change are also the ones that speed that change up.

Act Three: A bidding war leads to demand for coal. With the future of fossil fuels so uncertain, many governments and investors are reluctant to put more capital into new fossil fuels.

But the current economy runs on fossil fuels — climate plans like that of the Democrats and even the European Union remain largely aspirational. Liquified natural gas (LNG) has emerged as an apparent stopgap solution: The fuel is perceived as relatively clean-burning, at least if utilities don’t count the methane — a potent greenhouse gas — released in making it, according to the Financial Times (free link here).

That has led to a supply crunch as buyers in Europe and Asia compete for relatively scarce natural gas, the Times reported.

And with East Asia able to pay slightly more for that LNG, prices are going up in Europe — so much so that some power plants are turning back to coal. That’s pushed coal prices up to a 12-year high in Europe and a 13-year high in Asia, Reuters reported.

Takeaway: But these examples emphasize a potential stumbling block for the Democrats’ clean power aspirations — the tendency is for energy utilities to deal with tough climate circumstances by doing what they’ve always done: burning more fossil fuels.

Europe is trying to cope with such spillover by implementing a carbon pricing scheme, which requires power plants that buy coal to pay for the extra carbon they are emitting. The U.S. currently has no such system, and it’s not clear if the carrot-and-stick approach of fines and incentives proposed by the Democrats will fill the gap.

Harvard quits fossil fuels under student pressure

Harvard University committed on Thursday to completely divest its $41.9 billion endowment from fossil fuels following years of pressure from student activists, The Harvard Crimson reported.

Although University President Lawrence Bacow — whom the Crimson said has “for years publicly opposed divestment” — did not use the word “divest” in his official announcement, he indicated that all “legacy investments” through third-party companies “are in runoff mode and will end as these partnerships are liquidated.”

With this decision, Harvard has become one of the wealthiest and most prestigious institutions to back away from the fossil fuel industry, Zack Budryk reported for The Hill.

So Harvard still invests in fossil fuels? Yes, but indirectly. The Harvard Management Company (HMC), which administers Harvard’s endowment “has no direct investments in companies that explore for or develop further reserves of fossil fuels,” according to Bacow’s statement.

However, HMC is still “a limited partner in a number of private equity funds with holdings in the fossil fuel industry,” according to Bacow. These investments, he explained, constitute less than 2 percent of the endowment and continue to decline.

While Bacow said that HMC has not made any new pledges since 2019, a footnote acknowledged that under some of the partnerships, the company “is legally obligated to fund capital calls if requested by the general partner,” up to the maximum contribution that HMC committed with the initial investment.

So when will full divestment occur? That’s unclear. The administration has not revealed a timeline that is “swift and reflective of what climate and environmental justice demands,” Ilana Cohen, a spokesperson for Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard, told The Hill.

Cohen’s group, which has been calling for divestment through protests and sit-ins for years,had previously alleged that Harvard’s investments violated the Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act, which governs investments by nonprofit institutions, The Hill reported.

Why not just pressure the private equity funds? Because of Harvard’s “outsize amount of power and influence,” Cohen told The Hill.

“It’s a big client, it’s got a vast endowment and it’s an institution with immense social prestige,” she said. “It needs to set a tone of leadership by only working with partners who are fossil fuel-free.”

PUTTING THE IVY IN DIVESTMENT

What’s the status of other Ivies on this issue? Cornell University issued a moratorium on new fossil fuel investments in May 2020, while Columbia University announced non-investment in oil and gas in January 2021 and divestment from coal in 2017, The Daily Princetonian reported.

Brown University sold most of its direct investments in March 2020, while the University of Pennsylvania declared in February 2020 that it would no longer directly invest in some fossil fuel industries. Yale University set new standards for fossil fuel investments and partially divested in April 2021.

“Princeton, for its part, is alone with Dartmouth in having made no effort to divest whatsoever,” Ryan Warsing, co-coordinator of Divest Princeton, told The Daily Princetonian.

And how big are their endowments? Four other Ivies fall within the top 10 biggest nationwide, according to Newsweek:

Yale: $30.3 billion

Princeton: $25.6 billion

Penn: $14.6 billion

Columbia: $11 billion

The others are a bit more modest, with Cornell’s endowment at $7 billion, Dartmouth at $5.7 billion and Brown at $4 billion, Newsweek reported.

Up against student pressure: This spring, the student body presidents of all eight Ivies signed a joint resolution authored by the Student Sustainability Association at Penn, which called to end new investments by Fiscal Year 2021 and divest completely by Fiscal Year 2025, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

Isabel Rodigues, co-coordinator of the Divest Princeton group, described the Harvard decision as “excellent news for the planet” and acknowledged Divest Harvard’s hard work to advance this process.

“Like Princeton, Harvard has insisted for years that its endowment would never be ‘a vehicle for politics,’ all the while investing in one of the most dangerous industries of our time,” Rodrigues told Equilibrium in a statement. “The time for change came years ago, and this moment demonstrates that with enough action and pressure from their communities, wealthy, powerful universities are finally feeling the sense of urgency climate change demands.”

Rodrigues said that Divest Princeton members are “planning bold action for this semester” and are currently circulating a divestment letter, as “the declining economic viability of the fossil fuel industry” hasn’t “been enough to sway Princeton.”

Emma Glasser, co-coordinator of Fossil Free Penn, praised her Harvard peers for their victory “after 10 years of persistent organizing,” while “calling on Penn to follow Harvard’s league,” in a Friday statement to Equilibrium.

She demanded that her own university not only divest, but also cut ties with the fossil fuel industry, reinvest in sustainable solutions and include the broader Philadelphia community in decision-making processes.

Last words: “While divestment is inevitable in a climate change plagued world, justice is not,” Glasser said. “Now that Harvard has decided to divest from fossil fuels, they must take responsibility and work to repair the consequences of years of funding climate destruction.”

Follow-up Friday

[[{“fid”:”240788″,”view_mode”:”wysiwyg”,”fields”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:”Man protesting racism, sign pandemic”,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”iStock”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”},”link_text”:null,”type”:”media”,”field_deltas”:{“1”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:”Man protesting racism, sign pandemic”,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”iStock”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”}},”attributes”:{“alt”:”Man protesting racism, sign pandemic”,”height”:363,”width”:645,”class”:”media-element file-wysiwyg”,”data-delta”:”1″}}]]Our weekly tying-off of loose threads from the week.

Racial bias costs U.S. trillions of dollars

Racial bias in hiring and treatment of employees has cost the U.S. economy $51 trillion since 1990, according to a recent study co-authored by Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, Reuters reported.

Gaps in pay and education levels meant “a smaller economic pie for the nation as a whole,” Daly said, making closing those gaps “not only a moral [issue], but … also an economic one.”

That emphasizes a need we identified on Tuesday : for investors, business owners and regulators to come up with rigorous indicators that can help avoid such social costs on the front end.

Price of uranium soars as investors compete on nuclear fuel



On Thursday, we looked at the progress of an international effort to advance nuclear fusion, with the arrival of the first component of a 60-foot magnet to southern France.

Fusion — which merges atoms together and could one day provide a safe, reliable power source — relies on the atoms deuterium and tritium, derived from the ocean and lithium respectively.

But today’s only existing commercial nuclear power source is nuclear fission — which splits atoms apart and spews long-lasting radioactive debris. That process relies on uranium, whose prices are soaring, the Financial Times reported.

The price of raw uranium, known as yellowcake, is at its highest since 2014, as investors bet on nuclear power as an ingredient for the move away from fossil fuels, according to the Times.

Gas-rich Uzbekistan bets big on solar power

The steppe nation of Uzbekistan just unveiled its first major solar project : a $100-million, 100-megawatt facility that is the first of a planned $5.6-billion clean power plan, the Financial Times reported.

Unlike other fossil fuel-rich countries — like Australia, as we reported on Thursday — the Central Asian state sees a better economic path for itself in renewables, which are now cheaper for the blackout-plagued country, and particularly one with 320 days a year of sunshine.

“We see our chance in [the] green economy” to become an upper-middle class nation, deputy prime minister Jamshid Kuchkarov told the Times.

