Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by The American Petroleum Institute — Future Martian colonies could be built from astronaut blood

The prohibitive costs and time delays involved in interplanetary shipping pose a critical sustainability roadblock to any future Mars colony — which is why a new paper in Materials Today Bio suggests mining human material from astronauts.

The team discovered that a common protein found in human blood plasma could be combined with Martian or Lunar soil to produce bricks as strong as that of concrete — or even stronger, if crews incorporate urea from their urine.

“Scientists have been trying to develop viable technologies to produce concrete-like materials on the surface of Mars, but we never stopped to think that the answer might be inside us all along,” co-author Aled Robert said in a statement published by Phys.org.

Back on Earth, today we'll look at the key sustainability question of how to keep education going after a major disaster, focusing on Louisiana schools post-Ida. Then we'll turn to another scholastic solution: Whether opening up school playgrounds to surrounding neighborhoods could help local residents reduce the bad impacts of living in heat islands.

Hard-hit Louisiana areas face ongoing school closures

More than 45,000 Louisiana students may be out of school until October, owing to ongoing power failures and ruined buildings in many of the river and coastal parishes that were hit hardest by Hurricane Ida, NPR reported.

“We all knew that there was definitely going to be water in the school, but the extent of the water in the school is kind of mind-blowing,” Susan Adams, an English teacher in the coastal Terrebonne Parish, told NPR. The walls and floors are still lathered with mud, while pieces of the roof were scattered everywhere and the windows were blown out, according to Adams.

At least 169,000 Louisiana children were still out of school at the beginning of week due to the storm, The Associated Press reported. And these closures followed an already “rocky reopening in August” riddled with coronavirus-related quarantines, the AP noted.

Pandemic has already threatened the state’s education; Ida has made it worse. Louisiana’s latest standardized test scores, released in August, showed a 5 percent plummet in proficiency — which officials blamed on disruptions due to the pandemic, the AP reported.

“We need to get those kids back with us as soon as we possibly can,” Cade Brumley, the state’s education superintendent, told the news outlet.

Back to school in New Orleans: Most of the 45,000 students in New Orleans would able to return to school this week and next, NOLA.com reported.

In parts of adjacent Jefferson Parish, buildings faced more severe damage, potentially lengthening school closures and posing significant funding challenges. Jefferson, which includes about 50,000 students and is the largest public school district in Louisiana, would have a staggered return, NOLA.reported.

A LONG WAY TO GO

In Louisiana, 45,000 other students in more vulnerable zones could be at home much longer.

Officials in Parishes like St. Charles and St. John the Baptist, where residents still lack electricity, have yet to determine a return date, NOLA.com reported. St. Charles has given parents the option of temporarily enrolling their children in another district, working with their children using provided resources or registering with a homeschool program, according to NOLA.com.

Moving forward, and learning from the past: Calcasieu Parish, which was devastated by last year’s Hurricane Laura, is still struggling to return to normal, NPR reported. The district still hasn’t been able to complete all the necessary repairs, as the district has only received $116,000 out of the necessary $400 million in assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus told NPR.

But Bruchhaus urged school officials hit hard by Ida to focus on maintaining learning regardless of the faulty infrastructure.

“They’re going to school with concrete floors and no tile on the floor. They’re going to school with roof leaks when it rains,” he told NPR. “They’re accepting all of that, and frankly, we’re having a pretty good instructional year, absent the COVID issue, which is a daily debacle.”

What about Ida’s impacts on schools in northeast US? New York and New Jersey also faced major flooding from Ida and were scrambling to get their schools cleaned up and opened for the start of the school year.

One notable custodian, Peter Hemans, spent the night in Hackensack Middle School last week, protecting the school from incoming floodwaters, NorthJersey.com reported. Hemans skipped sleep to check on the school’s pump every half hour and make sure that it was still functioning properly, the report said.

“He said he slept there to make sure the building didn’t flood since school starts next week and the kids need a building to come to,” the school’s principal, Anibal Galiana, told NorthJersey.com.

Using schoolyards to boost neighborhood greenery

Aside from intermittent school closures due to Ida or the pandemic, students nationwide are flocking back to educational systems. But some are returning to much greener, expansive spaces than their peers.

About 100 million people in the U.S., including 28 million kids, don’t have access to a park within a 10-minute walk of their home, the environmental advocacy group The Trust for Public Land (TPL) estimates, according to Grist. And in the 100 biggest American cities, communities of color have about 44 percent less park space than predominantly white neighborhoods, the group said.

Boosting park access through schoolyards: TPL’s most recent community schoolyard report mapped out every K-12 school nationwide alongside parks, finding that upgrading and opening schoolyards would grant 20 million more people access to such public greenery close to their homes, according to Grist.

“Schoolyards offer a really powerful and simple opportunity to offer more people park access,” Linda Hwang, TPL’s director of strategy and innovation, told the outlet. “For many communities, this was never considered before — people thought of school as just school, not realizing its value as a community hub.”

‘LUNCH IN THE SCHOOLYARD’

Don’t just open schoolyards — make them green: Just as critical as making schoolyards accessible to the public is upgrading them, the TPL report argued.

Some 46 percent of America’s 51 million public school students are learning in an “urban heat island,” where temperatures are an average of 1.25 degrees higher than the rest of the city, while more than 4 million students nationwide experience temperatures that are 7 degrees warmer, Grist reported.

Replacing hot asphalt with greenery could reduce temperatures, improve learning outcomes and help trap floodwaters, according to the report.

What can be done? TPL is calling on Congress to increase federal funding for schoolyard initiatives, estimating that it would cost more than $33 billion to conduct necessary renovations, Grist reported. Many states are also acting on an individual level.

Takeaway: For both surrounding community members and students, schoolyards can offer green oases that are accessible to individuals who might not otherwise encounter such spaces on a regular basis.

And this kind of access has become all the more important in a pandemic — an era in which, as the New York Daily News noted, many kids will be having “lunch in the schoolyard.”

Thursday Threats

In addition to learning outcomes, here are some other global sustainability threats.

International community faces tough decisions in Afghanistan

The world “faces a difficult choice” when it comes to engagement with the ruling Taliban, U.N. refugee agency head Filippo Grandi told The Associated Press.

The political risks of recognizing Afghanistan’s new rulers — who have apparently gone back on promises to form a more inclusive government — must be balanced against “pragmatism, the need to keep Afghanistan stable and viable,” Grandi said.

Parts of Afghanistan have warmed twice as much as the global average, and spring rains are diminishing, in what The New York Times called a feedback loop of “unrest and climate change.”

The work needed to avert an Afghan refugee crisis “is not one of those developmental issues that one can discuss for five years before coming to a conclusion, but it will require compromises on the part of everybody,” Grandi told the AP.

UN: Murders of land-defenders highlight need for supply-chain reform

A record-breaking 227 environmental or land advocates were murdered in 2020, according to a report by nonprofit research group Global Witness.

That follows a previously record-breaking 2019, in which 219 such individuals were murdered. These cumulative figures are also indicative of an ongoing trend: For every week since the signing of the Paris Climate Accords in 2015, four were killed. Most deaths were in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa.

Most of those killed were small farmers or activists fighting seizures of land or forest by corporate extractive industries like logging, agriculture or mining, with resisting logging the most lethal.

“We need to tackle the investors” in those companies, said Mary Lawlor, U.N. Special Rapporteur for Human Rights Defenders, said at a press conference this week, according to Inside Climate News. “The investors need to know what they’re investing in and what the impact is on local communities and the environment.”

“The killings, sadly, are not new,” she added. “The measures put in place so far just haven’t worked.”

Climate change means easy living for crop-eating cabbage moths

The warming climate means one of the world’s most destructive agricultural pests will soon be able to attack crops in the U.S and China year-round thanks to climate change, a study from Rice University has found.

The diamondback moth, which targets cabbage varieties like kale or broccoli, costs farmers four billion dollars a year and quickly evolves resistance to pesticides — but cold winters have tended to kill it off.

But those winters are becoming rarer, meaning moths will soon be able to establish permanent populations in previously inhospitable farming regions, the scientists found.

“We care about overwintering because if they survive winters and stay year round that allows for rapid evolution of pesticide resistance,” co-author Volker Rudolf said.

