Obama joins YouTube special on climate change action

Former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaAbrams targets Black churchgoers during campaign stops for McAuliffe in Virginia Virginia race looms as dark cloud over Biden's agenda The root of Joe Biden's troubles MORE is joining a bevy of celebrities — including Billie Eilish, K-pop stars Blackpink, Jaden Smith and even SpongeBob Squarepants — to talk climate change, encouraging viewers to "imagine a more sustainable future."

The ex-commander in chief will deliver a keynote address as part of "Dear Earth," YouTube Originals announced Monday.

Premiering on Saturday, the special will include 100 minutes of "optimism, action and innovation," according to a trailer.

"You can imagine something different," Obama is heard saying in the promotional clip.

Other famous faces participating in program include singer Anitta, The Muppets, Tinashe, Lil Dicky, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The YouTube Originals special is poised to be released just days ahead of the United Nations Climate Change conference, which is taking place in Glasgow beginning Oct. 31.

"Climate change affects us all ... even SpongeBob Squarepants who also joins 'Dear Earth' to give a special performance," YouTube Originals said in a news release.