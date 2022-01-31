Equilibrium/Sustainability — Syrian refugees out of war zone, into the cold

Today is Monday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Bitter cold added to the misery of refugee Syrians, who faced sub-freezing temperatures and deadly snow in tent camps across the Middle East last week, The Washington Post reported.

“We’re afraid the tents will collapse from the snow,” resident Maha al-Dood told the Post, explaining how men in their Lebanon camp scrape piles off their roofs with kitchen-floor wipers — hoping to avoid a disaster like a cave-in that killed a boy in another camp.

Refugees like al-Dood are trapped between economic crisis and climate crisis. “The winters are getting harsher and deadlier while families are less and less able to cope with freezing temperatures,” Jolien Veldwijk of aid agency CARE said in a statement last week.

Today we’ll explore fire and ice more generally as we turn to the record-setting storm that locked down the Northeast over the weekend, and we’ll also look at an underground coal fire sizzling since the mid-19th century.

Follow us on Twitter: @saul_elbein and @sharonudasin.

Let’s get to it.

Bomb cyclone freezes Northeast

When the blizzard is over, the mess remains.

Monday morning found much of the coastal Northeast blanketed in snow after the weekend’s record-setting “bomb cyclone,” which, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures, won’t be going anywhere anytime soon without help.

That has residents of places like Boston and Long Island facing a days-long ordeal of snow-shoveling — work that killed two Northeastern men over the weekend — and trying to return to normal, as a new massive winter storm gathers over the center of the country.

First words: “We won!” Stoughton, Mass., fire chief Mike Carroll told The New York Times when asked about his town’s record-setting 30.9 inches of snowfall — which beat out nearby Sharon, Mass. by a hair.

Behind the quote: Stoughton’s Police and Fire Departments had spent the weekend trash-talking nearby towns over who would receive the most snowfall from the weekend storm, which dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on nearby Boston, a tie for the city’s biggest ever single-day snowfall, The Times reported.

Several states declared emergencies and several thousand flights were canceled over the weekend due to the storm, which dropped snow from Virginia to the Atlantic provinces of Canada, The Guardian reported.

Lucky break: The Northeast was relatively lucky — the storm came over the weekend, when school-aged kids and work-aged commuters were at home, and the relatively dry snow didn’t have the force needed to do real damage to trees and power lines, The Guardian reported.

Even so, more than 100,000 people were without power in Massachusetts alone, CNN reported.

Was climate change at fault? Probably in part — but as always, the relationship isn’t clear cut.

Meteorologists characterized the weekend storm as a “bomb cyclone” — a system that forms when a low-pressure disturbance spins out of the warm, energy-dense waters of the subtropics to head north into the chilly mid-latitudes, according to the University of Miami. From there, the system rapidly intensifies in a feedback loop of falling pressure and rising cold.

The original power of the storm may have come from warmer ocean currents off the coast of the Southeastern U.S., as well as creating more “kinks” in the jet stream, which might cause more frequent and intense storms, The Independent reported.

Deadly chores: Once the snow passed, subzero temperatures remained — killing three Long Island men who went out prematurely to shovel snow, The Guardian reported.

On Sunday, the wind chill in central Massachusetts was so fierce that shovelers risked frostbite within “as little as 30 minutes,” according to the National Weather Service, as reported in the Times.

‘CREATE FUN OR YOU’LL GO CRAZY’

The storm itself brought blinding snow and harsh, white-out conditions. “You uncover your face and you just get slapped … with the snow that’s blinding,” ski-goggle-wearing local reporter Peter Eliopoulos told WCVB-TV on Saturday.

Don’t let the blizzard spoil your fun: Moments later, Eliopolous did a surreal man-on-the street interview with a pair of similarly armored Scituate, Mass. residents who had gone in search of an open Dunkin’ Donuts after their cable went out — keeping them from following the advice of Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito (R) to “stay home and enjoy the day and maybe take in some football games,” as The Washington Post reported.

“This [blizzard] is a pretty good one. Definitely top five,” one of the men told Eliopolous.

Kayaking for a cause: Photos and videos from the storm caught people in Providence, R.I. using a truck to pull snowboarders through neighborhood slaloms and hundreds of people taking part in a massive snowball fight in New York City’s Washington Square Park, according to CNN.

And three high school boys from Nantucket took their canoe to the town’s flooded, frigid streets to try — unsuccessfully — to replicate a legendary photo, the Nantucket Current reported.

“There is nothing for us to do here in the winter. You have to create fun or you’ll go crazy,” Luke Stringer, one of the boys, told the Current.

Another storm a-coming: The Northeast will soon have some company: the National Weather Service predicts a massive winter storm on February 1-3 “from the southern Rockies through the eastern Great Lakes,” with ice from Texas to the Ohio River Valley, according to the agency Twitter.

Last words: “Plan now for travel disruptions and hazardous winter weather conditions,” the NWS wrote.

Investigators look below ground for fire spark

The recent Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes and killed at least one person in Boulder County, Colo., has sent sleuths digging into the depths of a 140-year-old underground inferno for the source of the blaze.

“Impossible to extinguish”: Two fires that burned in the caverns of a Colorado coal mine in 1883 — and which a mining inspector deemed “impossible to extinguish” at the time — are still smoldering almost a century-and-a-half later, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

And while the precise trigger for the New Year’s blaze is still unknown, investigators are looking into the area’s abandoned coal mines as a potential cause alongside human activity, power lines and other possibilities, according to the AP.

Wait…fires underground? Yes, you read that correctly. Thousands of these conflagrations, also known as “coal-seam” fires, burn regularly across the globe, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

Some such fires are natural occurrences, often the product of erosion which exposes buried coal to oxygen near the surface, allowing a spontaneous chemical reaction that generates heat, Smithsonian reported.

The process can be gradual — building up for years, until soft coals “spontaneously combust at temperatures as low as 104 degrees Fahrenheit,” according to Smithsonian. But lightning and brush fires can also play a role in ignition.

Hundreds, or thousands of coal-seam fires across the U.S.: The federal Office of Surface Mining estimates that at least 259 underground mine fires burned in more than a dozen states as of September, while hundreds or even thousands more undocumented blazes burn in coal seams that have never been mined, the AP reported.

“Much of the landscape of the American West — its mesas and escarpments — is the result of vast, ancient coal fires,” according to Smithsonian.

But this is not unique to the American West. Many ancient blazes are burning in the Canadian Arctic, in China and in southeast Australia, where some scientists estimate that the oldest coal fire in the world — called Burning Mountain — has been burning for 6,000 years, Smithsonian reported.

Even when the fires are natural, human activity plays a role. In China, for instance, vast mining of coal fields caused the fires to spread, leading scientists to estimate that between 20 million to 200 million tons were burning there each year, at the time of the Smithsonian story.

SUCH FLAREUPS IN COLORADO ARE NOT A NEW PHENOMENON

A brush fire in 2005 was ignited by a hot vent from the Marshall Coal Mine, but it was quickly contained, according to The Denver Channel. Officials responded by filling the vent with 275 tons of small rocks, returning to cover up smaller vents in 2016, The Denver Channel reported.

In Glenwood Springs — about 170 miles west of the Marshall Fire — the 2002 Coal Seams Fire burned 12,000 acres and ravaged 29 homes. The flames suddenly appeared and “jumped into some brush that was frost killed and it was pretty much taking off in high winds in the canyon,” former U.S. Forest Service official Jim Krugman told The Denver Channel.

Difficult to detect, even harder to extinguish: Guillermo Rein, a professor of fire science at Imperial College London who studies coal-seam fires, told The Denver Post that “Colorado has many ongoing coal fires,” but that they are difficult to detect because they release little heat and smoke.”

“The fact is that these fires represent a hazard and carry a low risk, but are not of zero risk,” Rein said.

But once such fires do start flaring, they can be difficult to smother, the professor warned.

Last words: “Suppression of a coal fire is very hard and requires plenty of resources and time,” Rein told the Post, noting that doing so demands a lot of water to flood the mine or sealing the mine’s access to air for decades.

“That is why I say these fires are the most persistent on the planet,” he added.

Motor Monday

China-to-Europe train traffic is picking up, grocery store profits are sliding down and the bottom-up recycling challenge posed by electric vehicles.

China to Europe freight train trips pass 50,000

A train leaving Chengdu, China on Saturday marked number 50,000 in the freight trips between China and Europe — a burgeoning trade whose cargo value has “skyrocketed” nearly tenfold since 2016, according to China Daily.

Grocery delivery startups facing mounting losses

Rapid deliveries have brought boosts in grocery sales, but startups offering such services pay for “prolific advertising” and the couriers who “hand-deliver potato chips, soap and eggs in a short time frame,” industry executives told The Wall Street Journal.

Circular economy approach needed for electric vehicles: Nature Electronics comment

While electric vehicles could help curb greenhouse gas emissions, considering their full life cycle will be critical to achieving global climate goals, Jessika Luth Richter, of Lund University in Sweden, wrote in Nature Electronics. Steel and aluminum used in transport represent 17 and 27 percent of worldwide use of these materials, according to Richter.

ICYMI: Check out these draw-dropping photos from today’s issue of The Guardian, which depict a celebration of polar bears — yes, that’s what they’re called, according to Alaska Magazine — who have moved in to an abandoned Russian weather station in the Arctic.

Please visit The Hill's sustainability section online for the web version of this newsletter and more stories.