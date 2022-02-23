Equilibrium/Sustainability — EU plans to cut cord from Russian gas

Today is Wednesday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to escalate, the European Union is making long-term plans to overhaul its energy supply chain, following decades of dependence on Moscow, The Washington Post reported.

This change in strategy, expected to be announced on March 2, would call for a 40 percent reduction in fossil fuel use by 2030, according to the Post. The strategy would also require European energy companies to fill their storage tanks with gas this summer to reduce reliance on Russian gas next winter, the Post reported.

These plans — which would require the approval of all 27 EU members — would allow governments to offer subsidies to customers struggling with energy bills, while accelerating permits for renewable energy projects, according to the Post. Yet Europe would still depend on Russia for the foreseeable future, as a total “shift can’t happen overnight,” the Post reported.

“In the short and medium term, there are no good options,” Nathalie Tocci, head of the Italian Institute of International Affairs and an adviser to E.U. policymakers in Brussels, told the Post. “The problem is not now, but next fall. And by next fall we will not have found the silver bullet.”

Today we’ll examine the sharp increase in worldwide wildfire incidence for which governments remain wholly unprepared. Then we’ll turn to Florida, where for decades the state has run a nation-leading program in reducing wildfire — by means of the intentional burning of millions of acres a year.

For Equilibrium, we are Saul Elbein and Sharon Udasin.

Wildfires to jump 50% by end of 2100: UN



The global incidence of extreme wildfires is projected to surge by 50 percent by the end of the century — leaving almost no landscape invulnerable to this climate-driven danger, a new report from the United Nations has found.

Both shifts in land use and warming climate conditions will make such blazes more frequent and intense, increasing the number of wildfires worldwide by up to 14 percent in 2030, 30 percent in 2050 and 50 percent in 2100, the authors stated.

These fires will reach as far as the Arctic, but governments remain wholly unprepared for battle, according to the study, published by the U.N. Environment Program (UNEP) and the Norway-based nonprofit GRID-Arendal.

First words: “Current government responses to wildfires are often putting money in the wrong place,” UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said in a statement.

“Those emergency service workers and firefighters on the frontlines who are risking their lives to fight forest wildfires need to be supported,” she added.

The report, called “Spreading like Wildfire,” therefore calls for a radical change in government spending and a shift of investments from reactivity and response to prevention and preparedness.

“Fire Ready Formula”: The publication calls upon governments to adopt a so-called “Fire Ready Formula,” with two-thirds of spending allocated to planning, prevention, preparedness and one-third remaining for response.

Current response efforts usually receive more than half of such investments, while planning and prevention initiatives get less than 1 percent, according to the authors.

“There isn’t the right attention to fire from governments,” report co-author Glynis Humphrey, of the University of Cape Town, told The New York Times.

Prioritizing prevention: Key to honing such prevention strategies will be combining data and science-based monitoring systems with indigenous know-how, as well as strengthening regional and international partnerships, the authors stated.

“We have to minimize the risk of extreme wildfires by being better prepared: invest more in fire risk reduction, work with local communities, and strengthen global commitment to fight climate change,” Andersen said.

WILDFIRES HAVE DISPROPORTIONATE IMPACTS ON POOREST POPULATIONS

Today’s wildfires disproportionately affect the world’s poorest nations, with residual impacts extending days, weeks or even years after the flames turn to ash, according to the study.

These long-lasting consequences, the authors contended, are deepening existing social inequalities. For example, they explained, inhalation of smoke can lead to poor respiratory and cardiovascular health, while pollutants from wildfires can degrade waterways and erode soil.

Meanwhile, the funds necessary to rebuild infrastructure may be beyond the financial needs of certain communities, according to the authors.

‘Mutually exacerbating’: Wildfires are both becoming worse due to climate change and worsening climate change themselves, the authors stated, describing the two phenomena as “mutually exacerbating.” Hotter, drier, windier conditions are fanning the flames, while wildfires are destroying carbon-rich ecosystems like peatlands and rainforests, the study found.

With natural habitats deteriorating, some animal and plant species have been pushed toward the brink of extinction — as in Australia’s 2020 bushfires, which killed billions of animals, the authors stated, citing a study in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Fires to extend their reach: Some areas that are “likely to experience a significant increase in burning by the end of the century” include parts of the Arctic, Indonesia’s tropical forest and the southern Amazon — assuming greenhouse gas emissions continue at their present rate, the study warned.

“Uncontrollable and devastating wildfires are becoming an expected part of the seasonal calendars in many parts of the world,” report co-author Andrew Sullivan, of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization in Australia, told the Associated Press.

Last words: Moving forward, the report authors stressed the urgent need “to better understand the behavior of wildfires,” a statement accompanying their study said.

“Achieving and sustaining adaptive land and fire management requires a combination of policies, a legal framework and incentives that encourage appropriate land and fire use,” they added.

Florida fire season good news for landowners

February is the hottest month for planned fire in Florida, which — perhaps surprisingly for an East Coast state — boasts one of the nation’s most highly developed prescribed burning programs.

Every year state foresters and landowners deliberately burn around 2.5 million acres of timberland, pasture and cane fields, State Forester Erin Albury told Equilibrium.

Those are numbers that California — for all its problems with destructive fire and public embrace of prescribed burns — still struggles to match. Albury sat down with Equilibrium to talk about how Florida hits those numbers.

First words: “We’ve got a lot of burning right now,” Albury said.

“We are very fortunate in this state that over the last 30 to 40 years, the law makers here in the state of Florida, recognized the importance of prescribed fire,” he added.

Behind the lines: The state passed relatively permissive prescribed fire laws following the brutal wildfire summer of 1985, Albury said. That year, fires jumped highways, burned tens of thousands of acres, and sent thousands fleeing “relentless blazes,” as a contemporary Orlando Sentinel article reported.

In the aftermath, Florida’s legislature established a nation-leading prescribed burn training program, limiting liabilities from prescribed burns to those that were a result of “gross negligence,” a high legal standard, Albury explained.

That’s something California only passed last October — when Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Senate Bill 332, copying Florida’s “gross negligence” standard and making it harder to sue over a blaze gone wrong, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A simple difference: That’s distinct from California’s previous “simple negligence” standard, which made it legally dangerous for Florida Native American tribes — for example — to carry out prescribed burns on their land, according to CapRadio, the public radio station of California State University.

Wait — fires in Florida? Yep. Florida’s natural landscapes are “fire-dependent,” Albury said. The longleaf pines, saw palmettos and bluestem grasses that blanket the state all evolved in tandem with lightning strikes from the peninsula’s frequent thunderstorms.

“They need fire to sustain themselves and to stay healthy,” Albuary said.

Before the mass migration to Florida in the 20th Century, those fires “would burn, you know, from coast to coast or until they were rained out,” he explained.

Public safety concerns: With over 21 million people in Florida today, Albury said that “the use of prescribed fire is still extremely important just from the standpoint of maintaining and reducing fuel loads and you know, trying to prevent catastrophic fire.”

PINES, CATTLE AND CANE: A TAPESTRY OF FLORIDA FIRE

The need to reduce fuel bleeds into other economic concerns. Florida’s thriving pine plantations and the state forests — which are also used for logging — use controlled fire to prevent fuel buildups that could lead to “catastrophic losses” for their business, Albury said.

Sculpting landscapes: But prescribed burns are also used as broader landscape management tools. Land managers on state and private land burn the pine forests to keep back oaks and other hardwoods that, in the absence of fire, would “shade out the longleaf pine, choke them out,” Albury said.

Also this month, cattle ranchers are “burning off their pastures just before the spring green up, which allows the grass to come back much greener and is better for the cattle,” he added.

More controversially: Florida sugarcane burners also burn their fields to reduce leaves and tops — a practice critics charge is economically unnecessary and leads to carcinogenic, asthma-causing “black snow” falling on nearby communities for “six to eight months a year,” according to an editorial in The Palm Beach Post.

Albury contends the state is perfect for burns. Because of its geographic position as a long, thin peninsula jutting in the ocean, Florida has “wind patterns that tend to clear the air pretty quickly,” according to Albury.

“So we don’t deal with a lot of residual smoke,” he said. “At least not for extended periods of time anyway.”

It’s legally permissive too: Licensed burners submit a request to their local State Forest Service field office, showing that prevailing winds won’t blow smoke into any “smoke-sensitive” locations like schools, airports or hospitals.

Last words: As long as that landowner or private timber consultant is registered in the State Forest’s system as an established burner, Albury said, “within less than 10 minutes — and a couple clicks of the mouse — they can have that burn authorization to handle their business.”

World Wednesday

A global plunge in vaccine demand, gas flares in Mexico and worldwide methane leaks.

Demand, not supply, now the problem for global vaccine push

For the first time, there are more coronavirus vaccines available to low-income countries through the COVAX vaccine program than there is demand for them , Reuters reported. Much of this stems from gaps in the refrigeration “cold chain” — essential to preventing vaccine expiration during transport — a problem that wealthy countries, seeking to move on from coronavirus, are reluctant to solve.

Gas flares on the rise in Mexico amid oil production surge

Red flares are lighting up the skies in Colonia El Carmen, Mexico , where the gas processing facilities — run by state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) — cannot handle the volumes of gas emitted as a byproduct of increasing oil production, Reuters reported. The facilities are therefore disposing of the gas through flaring, a practice that releases carbon dioxide and methane into the environment, according to Reuters.

Countries massively undercounting methane emissions: IEA

Governments are underestimating their fossil fuel-driven emissions of methane — a chemical whose warming potential far exceeds that of carbon dioxide by a factor of 70 percent , according to the International Energy Agency. Enough methane leaks worldwide to fulfill all of Europe’s gas-powered electricity needs, the agency reported. Or to think about it another way — a cessation in methane leaks could serve as a theoretical replacement for Russian gas.

ICYMI

A new study in JAMA Psychiatry has found that waves of extreme heat — on the rise due to climate change — are linked to an uptick in emergency room visits for mental health conditions. Please click here to read more about the study, which explores, as one scientist described it, “the potential for environmental stressors to undermine global mental health.”

Please visit The Hill’s sustainability section online for the web version of this newsletter and more stories. We’ll see you on Thursday.



