Equilibrium/Sustainability — DNA saves wrongly accused bear

Today is Friday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

California state Fish and Wildlife officials have granted a stay of execution to Hank the Tank, an enormous black bear accused of a seven-month spree of breaking into 33 Lake Tahoe cabins, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Since bears who get used to the human food that is abundant around Tahoe almost invariably wander back, California state policy is to kill bears that can be linked to DNA evidence from break-ins — an attempt to stave off conflict as Lake Tahoe’s bear population booms and growing wildfires and drought push them into greater contact with humans, the Bee reported.

But DNA evidence from 33 break-ins, thought to be the sole responsibility of Hank, showed them to be the work of three separate fat black bears. Fish and Wildlife officials have decided to use non-lethal measures to deter these bears from local homes, according to the Bee.

Today we’ll look at more sustainability impacts for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, then we’ll turn our attention to how the intentions expressed by banks around fighting climate change have actually translated into a reduction in fossil fuel funding.

For Equilibrium, we are Saul Elbein and Sharon Udasin. Please send tips or comments to Saul at selbein@thehill.com or Sharon at sudasin@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter: @saul_elbein and @sharonudasin.

Let’s get to it.

European gas prices take a breather

Soaring gas prices in the U.K. and the E.U. took a breather on Friday — dropping by more than a fifth when it became clear that the latest sanctions against Russia would not include energy payments, the Financial Times reported.

Concerns that Russian gas flows to Europe could be disrupted following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine drove prices up about 70 percent on Thursday. But after President Biden included a carve-out for energy payments in his newest sanctions package, the market saw significant relief, according to the Financial Times.

First words: “Biden was careful to explain that he was not sanctioning the Russian export of energy,” David Aserkoff, an analyst at JPMorgan, told the Financial Times.

The president focused on damaging the Russian economy while limiting the impact on energy prices, Aserkoff added, noting that this was consistent with the idea of hurting the enemy but not oneself.

So what was included in the latest sanctions? The sanctions will target major Russian banks and impose export controls to curb the country’s high-tech imports, as our colleague Morgan Chalfant reported for The Hill.

Biden also imposed sanctions on VTB and Sberbank, stymying their ability to process payments through the U.S. financial system. The sanctions also targeted Otkritie, Novikom and Sovcom, as well as 10 Russian individuals, including financial sector elites and those close to Putin.

How did U.S. lawmakers respond? Legislators across the political spectrum called upon Biden to impose tougher sanctions after his Thursday announcement.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) urged the president to sanction the Russian Central Bank and remove Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), as our colleagues Cristina Marcos and Mike Lillis reported for The Hill.

What’s SWIFT? It’s a Belgian messaging service that connects more than 11,000 global financial institutions, The New York Times reported.

While kicking off Russia would sever Moscow from most of the world’s financial system, it would also cause complications for other countries that depend on the platform to pay Russia for energy, wheat and other commodities, according to the Times.

WHAT THE EXCLUSION OF ENERGY FROM SANCTIONS MEANS IN PRACTICE

With no sanctions on Russian energy sales, gas transmission from Russian companies to Europe increased on Friday, after European companies ordered more of the resource, the Financial Times reported.

But experts stressed that this did not reflect any policy shifts from Russia’s state-owned gas exporter Gazprom, according to the Times. Rather, the European utilities were ordering more gas through flexible long-term contracts that make obtaining maximum volumes from Gazprom cheaper than buying in the spot market, the Times reported.

Russian gas may begin flowing through Poland: A small quantity of Russian gas may begin flowing to Europe through Poland’s Yamal-Europe pipeline for the first time in weeks, gas analyst Tom Marzec-Manser, told the Financial Times.

More European buyers are seeking out long-term contracts from Russia “because the economics are favorable,” Marzec-Manser said.

GOP lawmakers push for Russian energy “shutdown”: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he will be introducing a measure next week that would “shut down Russian energy production” and lift regulations in the U.S. energy sector — blaming Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine on Biden’s policies like halting oil and gas leases, Fox News reported.

“The effect of it has been to make us no longer energy independent, but, in fact, to make us energy-dependent now on nations like Russia,” Hawley told Fox News.

Former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland, meanwhile, told Fox News that Biden should focus on making the U.S. the world’s “energy superpower” in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Energy may be flowing to Europe, but grain, vegetable oil, corn trade hits a wall. Port closures and maritime blockages in Eastern Europe are expected to keep the prices of wheat, sunflower oil and corn high in the near future, S&P Global reported.

Russia and Ukraine collectively account for about 29 percent of global wheat exports, 19 percent of worldwide corn supplies and 80 percent of sunflower oil exports, according to CNBC.

Last words: “Heightened tensions around Russia-Ukraine and a fair amount of uncertainty over Russian supplies over the coming months have prompted traders to keep their grain at home rather than shipping it overseas,” ING commodity strategists told CNBC.

“Russia-Ukraine tensions exacerbated supply risks for the global market,” the strategists added.

STAY AHEAD

We’ve got you covered morning, noon, and night! Sign up now for The Hill’s new Evening Report.

Banks pay billions to build out fossil fuels

Since the 2015 Paris Climate Accords, the world’s leading banks have spoken loudly and openly about their responsibility in greening their operations to slow climate change, and on adapting their lending practices to fulfill these goals.

None of that stopped them, however, from continuing to pour hundreds of billions of dollars a year into funding new fossil fuel projects for the five years that followed Paris, according to a survey of annual reports for the world’s 10 largest banks.

First words: “If one should ‘follow the money’ to find the culprits of a crime, what does that say for the significant amounts of money that the financial industry puts into fossil fuels?” asked study co-author Åsa Löfgren, of the University of Gothenburg’s Department of Economics, in a statement.

Behind the lines: In 2020 alone, the world’s 10 largest banks — a group including U.S.-based JP Morgan Chase, U.K.-based Barclays and Japan-based Mitsubishi finance group — spent about $425 billion on financing fossil fuel projects.

Put that in perspective? That’s only a bit under the current size of the climate and renewable energy system investments — which is $555 billion, according to figures detailed in President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

The main difference is that the Biden plan — currently stalled in Congress — would have spread that spending over a decade. The 2020 fossil fuel funding happened over a single year.

What about now? Global banks helped fossil fuel companies get access to about $250 billion in bonds in 2021, and Moody’s Investors Service estimates that the world’s leading banks, asset managers and insurers have about $22 trillion in “carbon-intensive industries,” Bloomberg reported.

BANKS HAVE LOCKED IN DECADES OF CONTINUING EMISSIONS

A natural gas power plant, for example, has an operational lifetime that can last over 50 years, according to S&P Global. An oil or natural gas well, meanwhile, can last a minimum of 20 years, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers estimated.

So they ignored climate change? Not exactly. Banks responded to the Paris Climate Accords and growing awareness of climate change in two principal ways, the authors found.

Internal operations over external emissions: After Paris, banks began to factor in how to reduce their carbon and climate impacts. But these reductions only related to their own internal operations, not to emissions that occurred from the coal, oil and gas projects that they continued to fund, according to the analysis, which looked at five years of annual climate statements. That meant adaptations like reducing electricity use in their buildings, but lacked “recognition of the indirect, but significant, effect of their clients’ emissions,” Löfgren said in the statement. A line of new products: The banks also rolled out a line of new “green products and services as the primary way of engaging with clients in relation to climate change,” according to coauthor Janice Elliott.

While these products — which helped birth the current investing boom in environment, social and governance (ESG) investing — “may be a relevant step in promoting sustainability,” they fail to “address the causal, negative contribution” that banks have had on the climate through finance activities, Elliott said.

What about climate-based risk? We write a lot in Equilibrium about potential risks to the financial system from climate change — and in their reports, the 10 banks were open about physical risks to their own offices or potential risks from clients defaulting on loans, the authors found.

But the banks didn’t focus on the role of their broader lending portfolios in helping to bring about, or steer the world away from, the climate risks posed by their clients’ emissions.

Takeaway: “This absence of commitments may reflect an absence of critical reflection on their responsibility for financing climate change,” Lofgren added.

Follow-up Friday

Wildfire season gets an early start in New Jersey

Wildfire incidence may increase by 50 percent by 2100 . New Jersey’s wildfire season, which usually begins in March or April, has already begun — with dry conditions and persistent winds fanning the flames in the Meadowlands, Highlands and Pinelands, NorthJersey.com reported.

Plastic pollution reduction efforts slowed during pandemic: study

A Duke University analysis found that plastic pollution reduction efforts have slowed worldwide during the coronavirus pandemic: “The increase in plastic consumption and waste resulting from the pandemic is happening at the same time that many governments are reversing or pausing implementation of plastics policies,” Rachel Karasik, lead author of a brief on the subject, said in a statement.

Ukraine faces higher radiation after Russians capture Chernobyl ruins

The day after Russians captured the derelict Chernobyl power plant, the Ukrainian government reported elevated radiation from the site — possibly because fighting and the passage of heavy equipment lifted radioactive dust into the air, according to Reuters.

Please visit The Hill’s sustainability section online for the web version of this newsletter and more stories. We’ll see you on Monday.

We want to hear from you! Take our newsletter survey to provide feedback on our offerings