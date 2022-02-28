Equilibrium/Sustainability — Elephant seals use built-in GPS to give birth

Today is Monday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Pregnant elephant seals embark on a treacherous 240-day journey across the Eastern North Pacific Ocean each year — for the sole purpose of giving birth in the comfort of their own home, a new study has found.

“We found that migrating elephant seals know how far they are from their breeding beach thousands of kilometers away,” Roxanne Beltran of the University of California Santa Cruz said in a statement. “They also know approximately how long it will take them to get back.”

The authors, who published their findings in Current Biology on Monday, detected an impressive navigation system in female elephant seals that functions like “a built-in GPS,” according to the study. Not only do the seals know exactly where to go, but they also give birth within five days of arrival, the scientists found.

Today we’ll look at one of the most important — and most neglected — factors in heading off the worst forms of climate disaster: ambitious, organized spending on adaptation. Then we’ll look at some of the latest sustainability impacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, including the decision of international energy giants to sever ties with Russia.

For Equilibrium, we are Saul Elbein and Sharon Udasin.

Let’s get to it.

For livable future, start adaptation now: UN

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday.

First words: “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going to mitigation rather than adaptation,” said Kathryn Bowen, a professor at Australian National University and a lead author on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) sixth assessment report.

“There’s a very large gap in our adaptation efforts to date,” Bowen added.

Behind the lines: No matter how quickly humans stop burning fossil fuels, the world will continue to warm throughout the century, leading to a range of acute and chronic disasters — from the ever-worsening blows of storms, fires and heat waves to the choking rise of sea levels, the authors found.

Adapt now or suffer later: By beginning to invest in adaptation immediately — and by making sure its costs and benefits are equitably spread — governments and companies can drastically reduce the costs and damage resulting from climate change, the researchers found.

Here are six takeaways from Monday’s IPCC report on the urgent need — and opportunity — to make climate adaptation a greater focus in everything from infrastructure planning to public health.

SIX GUIDELINES FOR CLIMATE ADAPTATION

1. Start now: Adaptation efforts are more effective the sooner they start, because the longer governments and corporations wait, the more they will be squeezed by ever-increasing climate threats, according to the report authors.

“The earlier the adaptation measures are implemented, the more the world will benefit because the potential to reduce risks through adaptation is higher until mid-century and for global warming levels below 1.5 C,” the researchers found.

2. Avoid maladaptation: “In a warming world, measures that are effective now in one place might not work in 20 years, or in other places, which is why monitoring and evaluation of the implemented actions are so important,” the researchers wrote.

“Adaptation strategies might have to be revised constantly,” they added, noting that the presence of existing government entities prepared to handle such revision is critical. Today, however, few nations have any such framework, the authors found. This lack of preparedness increases the risk of haphazard, expensive forms of “maladaptation”: public works projects and other measures that end up making climate risks worse.

3. Include everyone: Traditionally, large public works and development decisions are made by policymakers and business interests with limited comment from the public, which in the era of climate change only raises the risk of maladaptation, according to the IPCC report. Such exclusionary policymaking can also spark resistance to the measures officials come up with, the researchers warned.

4. Enlist the power of nature: “Climatic risks to people can be lowered by strengthening nature,” encouraging governments to “invest in protecting nature and rebuilding ecosystems to benefit both people and biodiversity,” the authors wrote.

The benefit of these measures — like restoring wetlands in river floodplains or salt marshes on vulnerable coasts — is that they are “inexpensive in many parts of the world because they do not rely on complex machinery or on the development of extensive infrastructure,” the researchers found.

5. Work with the coming urbanization boom: The era of climate change is happening in tandem with the greatest wave of urbanization in human history: hundreds of millions of people worldwide moving to cities for the first time — many of them to climate-vulnerable cities such as Mumbai in India or Lagos, Nigeria.

This is an opportunity as much as a challenge, the authors wrote, because it means the cities of the future have yet to be built — creating an enormous canvas to construct them in new and sustainable ways.

6. Think big: When it comes to climate, urban planning remains “dominated by minor modifications,” generally restricted to dealing with the risk from extreme weather events.

“While this may suffice in the short term, the long term-risks may require more extensive, transformative changes in our behavior and infrastructure,” the authors wrote.

Last words: “It is clear now that minor, marginal, reactive or incremental changes won’t be sufficient,” the researchers added.

“Instead, shifts in most aspects of society are required to overcome limits to adaptation, build resilience, [and] reduce climate risk to tolerable levels … without leaving anyone behind.”

BE IN THE KNOW

Energy giants and banks divest from Russia

Western energy giants and financial firms are joining a growing list of companies severing ties with Russia, following the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Russia’s economy plunged on Monday, dropping as much as 30 percent — leading the country’s central bank to double its key interest rate to 20 percent, while keeping stock markets closed and banning brokers from selling securities owned by foreigners, Reuters reported.

Big step for BP: Multinational oil and gas company BP announced on Sunday that it would divest its 20-percent stake in the Russian state-owned oil firm Rosneft, with chief executive Bob Dudley stressing in a statement that he was “shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine,” as our colleague Joseph Choi reported for The Hill.

The exit will cost BP about $25 billion, slashing the British company’s oil and gas reserves and in half and decreasing its production by a third, according to Reuters. BP will incur a $11 billion foreign exchange non-cash charge following its divestment from Roseneft, while the company said it also expects a second non-cash charge of up to $14 billion, Reuters reported.

Norwegian energy follows suit: Equinor, an energy company majority owned by the Norwegian government, likewise announced on Sunday that it would begin divesting its joint ventures in Russia, Reuters reported.

Equinor, which has been present in Russia for more than 30 years, partners with Rosneft on heavy oil and gas in Siberia, according to Reuters. Equinor’s Russian assets were valued at about $1.2 billion in non-current assets at the end of 2021.

The same day, the Norwegian government announced that its sovereign wealth fund — the world’s largest — would divest its Russian assets, worth about $2.8 billion, Reuters reported.

Shell enters the fray: Shell followed in BP and Equinor’s footsteps on Monday, announcing that the company intends to exit its equity partnerships held with Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom. Shell had around $4 billion in non-current assets in such Russian ventures at the end of 2021, according to the company.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden, said in a statement.

Economic “no-go zone”: Large chunks of Russia’s economy are becoming what Reuters described as a “no-go zone” — particularly following a decision to cut off some of Russia’s banks from SWIFT, the secure messaging system that enables the transfer of trillions of dollars of global transactions.

The European Central Bank warned on Monday that the European arm of Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, faces failure, even as British bank HSBC said it too would be shutting down relations with many Russian banks, including VTB, its second largest, Reuters reported.

UKRAINE’S ENVIRONMENT, RESOURCES UNDER THREAT

The ongoing Russian invasion is wreaking havoc not only on the Ukrainian people, but also on their land, resources and the environment.

Following an explosion near the area of Kharkiv on Sunday, Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator said that gas transmission was still occurring “normally,” The New York Times reported. However, the operator said that it could not visually inspect the system due to surrounding military activity.

In another explosive attack, Russia troops detonated a dam in Ukraine on Sunday that had shut down the water supply from Dnieper to Crimea, Belarusian media outlet Nexta reported. This is a dam that Ukraine had constructed in 2014 to cut off water to Crimea, according to Reuters.

Concerns about radioactive waste: Russia used missile-type weapons from its arsenal on Sunday to bomb the “United Radon” nuclear waste facility in Kyiv, a volunteer-based journalist initiative operating across Ukraine reported, citing the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine.

The Inspectorate later said the facility was under control, the journalist group reported, adding that no leakage of waste to the environment had occurred.

Animals at risk: Kharkov’s “Center for the Treatment of Animals” is sheltering more than 600 cats and dogs, with workers performing clean-ups, feedings and checkups amid the ongoing fighting, the journalist group reported. The shelter, however, is now running out of food.

Food distribution efforts: Fast-food chains McDonald’s and KFC have begun offering food to Ukrainians fighting against Russian forces and to those in need, The Kyiv Independent reported. McDonald’s announced that it would be donating items that don’t require cooking, such as water, vegetables, fruits and eggs, to local councils, while KFC pledged to help soldiers, according to the Independent.

Last words: “There are many people who are hungry outside the cities, and they need our help,” said an Instagram post from KFC, translated by the Independent.

“We are now one big family, helping each other without hesitation!” the post added.

Monday Misfortunes

Ozone-destroying fires, Australian “weather bombs” and Toyota reels from a possible cyberattack.

Scientists link wildfire smoke to ozone depletion

Smoke generated by Australia’s 2019-20 wildfires — which emitted a mass of particles comparable to that of an erupting volcano — contributed to the breakdown of the Earth’s ozone layer , a new study from MIT has found. The 1 million tons of smoke reached up to 35 kilometers above the Earth’s surface and set off chemical reactions in the stratosphere that were destructive to ozone, according to the authors, who published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday.

‘Weather bomb’ hits northeastern Australia, killing nine

Nine people are dead in northeastern Australia after heavy rains dropped what Prime Minister Scott Morisson called a “weather bomb,” leaving towns flooded and residents trapped on roofs, Reuters reported. “ Very intense morning … very shaken” one resident told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “We had to leave our pets behind … we didn’t even have time to put our shoes on.”

Possible cyberattack shuts down all Japan’s Toyota plants

Toyota shut down 14 factories in Japan to prevent the spread of a computer virus — possibly the result of a cyberattack — that had infected one of its key suppliers , according to The Wall Street Journal. The factories represent about a third of Toyota’s yearly production capacity.

