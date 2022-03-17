Equilibrium/Sustainability — Magpies outsmart the scientists studying them

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here.

Australian scientists studying the behavior of magpies — the cheeky, social relatives of the crow — found themselves outwitted by their subjects, The New York Times reported.

After spending half a year designing harnesses for the black-and-white birds that would hold tracking devices, the scientists fitted them on the magpies — with surprising results.



“The first tracker was off half an hour after we put it on,” Dominique Potvin of University of the Sunshine Coast, told the Times. Potvin also detailed the experience in a study for Birdlife Australia.

As the scientists watched, tracker-wearing magpies stood stock still while a fellow magpie searched out the harness’s one weak point — a small clasp — and opened it with its beak. Within three days, all of the magpies Potvin’s team had harnessed were free and untraceable, the Times reported.

“At first it was heartbreaking,” Potvin told the Times, noting that they soon realized they had stumbled on an exciting new cognitive behavior.

This flexibility of magpies to problem-solve through social interactions has been key to sustaining their populations as Australian landscapes have undergone changes, according to Potvin.

“They’ve managed to figure things out in a new way,” he told the Times.

Today we’ll look at calls for the U.S. government to follow through with decadesold promises to clean up the country’s polluted waterways. Then we’ll turn our attention to the biggest wildfires, which destabilize the ozone layer but release far less carbon dioxide than we had feared.

