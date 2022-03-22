Equilibrium/Sustainability – Space-grown lettuce could block bone loss on Mars

Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here.

As NASA prepares to launch its first human missions to Mars sometime in the 2030s, the agency is wrestling with how to keep astronaut bones strong during a three-year journey through microgravity, according to the American Chemical Society (ACS).

Scientists from the University of California, Davis have devised a method that could help protect these trailblazers from the impacts of weightlessness — and all it takes is consuming a bowl of space-grown salad.

The researchers, who presented their findings at an ACS meeting on Tuesday, reported that astronauts could stave off osteoporosis by growing genetically modified lettuce that generates a bone-stimulating hormone.

While astronauts aboard the International Space Station engage in specific exercises to maintain bone mass, they are typically only on board for about six months, the scientists explained. A Mars mission, however, would involve 10 months of travel, a year of study on the Red Planet and then the return trip to Earth.

The researchers have yet to taste the lettuce they’ve been working on, saying they first intend to evaluate its safety in both animal models and human clinical trials.

