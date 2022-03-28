Equilibrium/Sustainability

Today is Monday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here and view the full edition here.

Elon Musk’s Starlink network of satellites was marketed as a means to provide internet access in hard-to-reach locations. Now these powerful devices are being used to guide Ukrainian drone strikes, German newspaper DW reported.

“We use Starlink equipment and connect the drone team with our artillery team,” one Ukrainian officer told Britain’s The Times, adding that his unit uses Starlink to connect between drones flying surveillance and artillery batteries firing on Russian positions.

“If we use a drone with thermal vision at night, the drone must connect through Starlink to the artillery guy and create target acquisition,” the officer said.

Starlink has also been a major source of internet for Ukrainians otherwise cut off from the world, DW reported. This has led to cyber-duels between the company and Russia, as the invading forces have attempted to jam Starlink receivers and the satellite company has issued software updates to bypass them, according to DW.

Today we’ll take a stop in Colorado, which is coming to terms with the fact that fire seasons are now year-round. Then we’ll return to Europe to look at how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the West’s response, has threatened climate cooperation.

For Equilibrium, we are Saul Elbein and Sharon Udasin. Please send tips or feedback to selbein@thehill.com and sudasin@thehill.com.

Let’s get to it.

Colorado officials declare ‘year-round’ fire season

A fire that blanketed Boulder, Colo., in plumes of smoke this weekend was partially contained by Monday, but officials expressed concern about what might be in store for the months to come as fire “seasons” become an obsolete phenomenon in the Western U.S.

“There’s no longer a fire season,” incident commander Brian Oliver said at a press conference on Monday morning.

“Fire season’s year-round now,” he continued. “There’s really no season. If there’s not active precipitation or snow on the ground, as you can see, it’s March, there’s no fire season, per se, and we just had a 200-acre fire.”

The latest fire: The 190-acre conflagration — dubbed the “NCAR Fire,” due to its proximity to National Center for Atmospheric Research — has caused neither structural damage nor injuries and had reached 35 percent containment on Monday, according to Boulder Fire spokesperson Marya Washburn.

But the damage could have been much worse, as authorities ordered the evacuation of at least 19,000 people from 8,000 homes on Saturday.

Hikers rerouted: While all evacuation orders had been lifted by Monday, the nearby El Dorado State Park remained closed, and Washburn stressed the importance of staying off the area’s hiking trails.

“We know that folks in the city of Boulder really like to get outside and like to go on these hikes,” Washburn said at the press conference.

“If they can go to places that aren’t near the fire area, that would allow firefighters and the folks that need to work on this fire today and do the hard, good work that they’re doing,” she added.

Residents reeling from recent blazes: The NCAR Fire — the cause of which has yet to be determined — occurred less than three months after the devastating Marshall Fire ravaged more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County.

The cause of the Marshall Fire — which began on Dec, 30 and quickly burned more than 6,000 acres — is still unknown, but it may be linked to an underground coal fire.

With the region’s residents still reeling from the Marshall Fire, the incident commander described the weekend’s NCAR Fire work as a “really successful firefight,” stressing that interagency coordination has been key.

A ‘SUCCESSFUL FIREFIGHT,’ BUT CONCERNS REMAIN

“It’s really been a huge community effort and a big community win,” Oliver said.

But as Oliver spoke, winds were audible in the background, which he acknowledged as a point of concern.

Securing the area as winds pick up: “We should be looking at increasing that containment number rapidly as things progress through the day,” he said. “The concern we really have is today’s weather. As you can hear, the winds are picking up a little bit.”

Crews would be working on Monday to ensure that the active fire area is “secure and buttoned up” so that they could face the afternoon winds prior to expected precipitation on Tuesday, Oliver explained.

Recent snowfall has helped — somewhat: While the snow and moisture that has soaked into the soil over the past few wintry months has helped firefighting efforts, Oliver also identified particular disadvantages associated with fighting a fire so early in the spring.

“Because of the season, the grasses aren’t growing yet, they’re still dormant, so they didn’t take up any of that moisture — they’re not growing in green,” he said.

Dry grass only fuels the fire: During the springtime “green-up phase,” grass begins growing and taking on moisture and has far less ability to burn, according to Oliver.

“In the spring before green-up everything is still dormant, so it’s available for ignition,” he said. “Anywhere there wasn’t snow actually on the ground, the fuels were available for ignition.”

Russian invasion threatens climate transition

The Kremlin’s war in Ukraine has caused a split in the world’s scientific community, with Russia decoupled from the rest of the West in areas such as space travel, Arctic research and attempts to create viable zero-carbon energy from fusion.



This division is exacerbating existing challenges that the war has caused for global supply chains and energy markets, both of which are encountering near-term disruptions as countries attempt to move off fossil fuels.



‘Research is impossible without cooperation’: Over the past month, more than 8,000 scientists have signed on to an open letter by Russian bioinformatics specialist Mikhail Gelfand, who described the war as an existential threat to Russia’s place in the global scientific community, according to Science magazine.

“Conducting scientific research is unthinkable without cooperation with colleagues from other countries,” Gelfand wrote. “The war with Ukraine is a step to nowhere.”



It was a prophetic note: Two weeks after the letter, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology cut ties with Gelfand’s alma mater, the Moscow-based Skolkovo Institute for Science and Technology (Skoltech), Science reported.

MIT had helped found Skoltech in the aftermath of the Cold War, and many American scientists had moved to Russia to help build it.

“It’s kind of like getting a divorce from someone you love,” said Skoltech electrochemist Keith Stevenson, who told Science he plans to stay in Russia.

AN ACUTE PROBLEM FOR THE CLIMATE

Russian scientists had been closely connected with the rest of the West until the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian ice-breakers carried climate scientists on field missions, Russian components were used for European fusion experiments and Russian spacecraft and expertise were essential to joint projects in orbit, The Associated Press reported.

“Dependency on each other … creates stability and, to a certain extent, trust. And this is something that we will lose, and we have lost now, through the invasion of Russia in Ukraine,” Josef Aschbacher, director of the European Space Agency, told the AP.

One exception: The 35-nation ITER fusion-energy research project — a potential climate-saving moon-shot that could eventually unleash a flood of zero-carbon energy — continues to include both Russian scientists and support, the AP reported.

The project remains “a deliberate attempt by countries with different ideologies to physically build something together,” spokesman Laban Coblentz said.

Shorter term climate problems: Europe’s attempt to quickly replace its reliance on Russian gas is driving a greater dependence on coal, particularly in otherwise climate-forward Germany, the AP reported.

Germany is also building two multibillion-euro liquified natural gas import facilities on the North Sea, according to the AP. But this kind of project risks prolonging use of the carbon-intensive fuel, as we reported last week.

The upshot: Geopolitical needs risk pulling attention from Europe’s existing, legally binding commitments to bring its emission down 55 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

Until Europe finds replacement energy sources, “even the greenest government will not phase out coal,” Czech energy security commissioner Václav Bartuška told Czech news site Seznam Zprávy.

And in the U.S.? The war in Ukraine is spiking prices for aluminum and steel needed for windmills and solar facilities — as well as the shipping fuels that help carry those components, The Wall Street Journal reported.

But part of the price increase comes from the war-induced frenzy to replace fossil fuels in general, which some sources told the Journal isn’t entirely a bad thing.

Last words: “The bigger midterm to long-term positive is the added sense of urgency to get going with renewables and tackle the barriers such as permitting,” renewables analyst Deepa Venkateswaran of Bernstein Research told the Journal.

Monday Miscellanies

Desert collaborations, outwitting ants and cliffside Buddhas.

Israel and Arab neighbors bolster defense, water, energy partnerships

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their counterparts from Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco met at the “Negev Summit” in southern Israel as nuclear negotiations with Iran went on hold, The Jerusalem Post reported. The ministers launched working groups for counterterrorism, defense, water, energy, food, health, tourism and education, according to the Post.

Harnessing fungus to crush invasive ‘crazy ants’

A team of scientists at the University of Texas at Austin have identified a naturally occurring fungus that can vanquish populations of “tawny crazy ants” — pests known for their erratic movements and human home invasions. The scientists, who published their findings on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, saw that ants infected by the fungal pathogen collapse without human intervention.

Copper deposits may shield Afghanistan Buddhas

While just two decades ago, the Taliban notably desecrated ancient Buddhist statues across Afghanistan, the Islamic fundamentalist movement has today shifted gears by agreeing to protect other such figures. This decision stems from the need to maintain good relations with China, which is interested in the country’s copper, the Associated Press reported.

Please visit The Hill’s sustainability section online for the web version of this newsletter and more stories. We’ll see you on Tuesday.