Rising prices seen as top concern for voters: poll

Nearly a third of American voters say that inflation is the top concern for them ahead of the upcoming November midterm elections, according to a new poll.

A poll released on Monday by women’s voting advocacy group All In Together, which was administered by Emerson College Polling and advised by Lake Research Partners, found that 32 percent of women and 31 percent of men surveyed felt that rising prices are the top concern that will determine how they vote in the November elections.

All In Together noted that 44 percent of Republican men and women surveyed saw inflation as the most important issue for them, compared to 18 percent of Democratic men and 22 percent of Democratic women.

The advocacy group also found that 32 percent of independent men and 34 percent of independent women polled saw this as the most important issue for them.

American women surveyed saw health care and prescription drugs as the next most important issue, with 13 percent saying they were their top issue, followed by taxes and abortion, at 9 percent each, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, at 8 percent.

In comparison, men polled saw taxes as the next most important issue for them in the lead up to the midterms, with 14 percent listing them as their top concern, followed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, at 11 percent; health care and prescription drugs, at 8 percent; and abortion, at 3 percent.

A majority of women voters — 58 percent — and close to half of men voters — 47 percent — also said that the economy is not working well for them personally as the United States battles ongoing inflation and supply chain issues.

This comes ahead of what are expected to be challenging midterms for Democrats, who hold a delicate 50-50 edge in the Senate with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote and slim margins in the House.

The All In Together poll was conducted from March 29 to March 31 with 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Four hundred Asian American/Pacific Islander, 400 Black and 400 Latino voters were also oversampled in the poll, with a margin of error of specifically plus or minus 4.9 percentage points for all oversamples.