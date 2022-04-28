Here’s where US money is flowing in Ukraine

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States, along with several of its allies, have pledged various forms of support to help the Ukrainian people and the country’s military.

The U.S. has become the largest supporter of Ukraine after it approved a $13.6 billion package in economic, humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine in March, which has now been nearly exhausted.

President Biden on Thursday requested another $33 billion package, which will have to be approved by Congress, to support Ukraine through September.

The U.S. dollars approved and spent so far have boosted the country, supporting its economy and people while giving Ukrainian troops the means to stave off Russian forces around the capitol of Kyiv.

Here’s a breakdown of the money approved so far and where it is going to support Ukraine.

Military/Security

The bulk of the U.S. money provided to Ukraine has been allocated to military and defense spending.

The administration has spent $4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Biden took office, which includes $3.4 billion since the Russian invasion. Another $3 billion was approved for the U.S. military’s European Command operations.

The Department of Defense has provided an array of military equipment and weaponry to Ukraine, including helicopters, anti-aircraft missiles and howitzers, among other things.

Military vehicles:

As of April 22, the administration has supplied Ukraine with 72 tactical vehicles, which tow 155mm howitzer artillery units; 16 Mi-17 helicopters; hundreds of armored multipurpose wheeled vehicles; 200 M113 armored personal carriers; and unmanned coastal defense vessels.

Equipment and arms:

More than 1,400 anti-aircraft systems, more than 20,000 anti-armor systems, more than 700 Switchblade drones, and 90 155mm artillery howitzers have been included in the security assistance.

Also included are 7,000 small arms and more than 50 million rounds of ammunition, 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets, and laser-guided rocket systems, radars and C-4 explosives.

Other:

Communication systems, night vision devices, satellite imagery services, and biological, nuclear and radiological protective equipment.

Economy

The $1 billion in economic security assistance approved so far has flowed into various Ukrainian sectors.

Biden has emphasized that funding is going toward local communities and workers.

“This is money the government can help use to help stabilize their economy, to support communities that have been devastated by the Russian onslaught and pay the brave workers that continue to provide essential services to the people of Ukraine,” Biden said on April 21.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the economic aid will keep Ukraine’s government running by paying employee salaries and pensions and supporting other social programs.

Close to $2 billion was included in the March aid package to support “either macroeconomic needs in Ukraine, continuity of government efforts such as energy and cyber security, or needs in neighboring countries.”

Humanitarian aid

The U.S. has provided more than $301 million to Ukraine in humanitarian assistance so far, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

On March 10, USAID approved about $53 million for Ukrainian refugees to support the World Food Program’s operations for those fleeing the war-torn country.

Another package included $6.8 million for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.

And about $6.1 million in aid to the International Organization for Migration was used for antiretrovial drugs, which are used to treat HIV, as well as HIV mobile testing vans and medicine home delivery.

USAID has additionally announced $20,800 for the International Red Cross, $300,000 to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization and $2.5 million for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Approximately $967,280 has gone to the World Health Organization, while $11.6 million went to support Ukrainian partners in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

The State Department has additionally spent more than $93 million for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other partners.

The rest of the USAID and State Department money has gone to related humanitarian responses in Hungary, Belarus, Romania, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia and the rest of Europe.

The agencies in total were approved for about $5 billion in humanitarian and foreign assistance needs to assist in the conflict in the March package.

Other

Additional aid approved in the March package includes money for energy and media sectors.

Department of Energy: $30 million to support Ukraine’s electrical grid.

Department of Agriculture, Foreign Agricultural Service: $100 million to the Food for Peace program to support food assistance donations to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

Department of Commerce: $22.1 million for economic and trade-based analysis, enforcement and coordination.

Department of Justice: $54.9 million to support a DOJ Ukraine task force and FBI to address cybercrime threats and enforcement of sanctions and other cases or investigations related to the conflict.

Department of the Treasury: Authorized with $61 million in the March package to support the enforcement of sanctions against Russians as well as the enforcement of other targeted financial measures, intelligence support and task forces to assist Ukraine.