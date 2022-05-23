trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

IMF says economy faces ‘perhaps its biggest test’ since WWII

by Monique Beals - 05/23/22 6:50 PM ET
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday said the global economy faces “perhaps its biggest test” since World War II in remarks ahead of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

“As policymakers and business leaders head to Davos, the global economy faces perhaps its biggest test since the Second World War,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has compounded the Covid-19 pandemic — a crisis upon a crisis — devastating lives, dragging down growth, and pushing up inflation,” Georgieva added, saying that “we face a potential confluence of calamities.”

She also called for strengthening trade “by lowering trade barriers to alleviate shortages and lower the prices of food and other products” as well as to “diversify imports.”

Georgieva’s statement came ahead of this year’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which marks the first time the event has been held in person since 2020. 

During the event’s opening day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the conference via video message, appearing as Russia’s war in his country remains at the forefront of discussions among the conference’s leaders and attendees. 

​​“I wish every one of you wakes up in the morning with this on their mind: ‘What have I done for Ukraine today?’” Zelensky said in his remarks.

“Ukraine is short on time,” he added. 

“This year, the words ‘turning point’ are to become more than just a rhetorical phrase,” Zelensky added in reference to the meeting’s theme, “History at a Turning Point.”

Tags davos IMF Kristalina Georgieva Volodymr Zelensky world economic forum

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. GOP threatens to release Jan. 5 ...
  2. Cheney warns of ‘threat we have ...
  3. Pentagon working on plans to send ...
  4. Juan Williams: The Supreme Court is ...
  5. Mullen says US should consider the ...
  6. The Memo: Trump no longer holds MAGA ...
  7. Afghan male journalists wear masks ...
  8. Ethics panel investigating Cawthorn ...
  9. Kellyanne Conway takes aim at Jared ...
  10. Here are the signs and symptoms of ...
  11. Sex at two Europe raves may explain ...
  12. NYT’s Friedman: Biden worried he ...
  13. Amateur hour at the White House ...
  14. Budd holds eight-point lead over ...
  15. As cases rise, Americans are ...
  16. Justice Alito’s alternate abortion ...
  17. Biden approval rating hits new ...
  18. Yes to Finland and Sweden in NATO
Load more

Video

See all Video