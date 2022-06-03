Economy adds 390K jobs in May, unemployment holds at 3.6 percent

The U.S added 390,000 jobs and the unemployment rate held even at 3.6 percent in May, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

The May jobs report was largely in line with economists’ expectations as employment growth slowed slightly from the torrid gains seen earlier in the year. Consensus projections from experts saw the U.S. gaining 350,000 jobs last month and pushing the jobless rate down to 3.5 percent, its level in February 2020.

Economists expected job growth to slow in May after the U.S. added more than 2 million jobs this year despite high inflation, staggering gas prices, rising interest rates and fading fiscal stimulus. While some experts have become increasingly concerned about the risks of a recession next year, employment and consumer spending have continued to grow through 2022.

Policymakers were also hopeful that May would bring a better balance between a record number of job openings and a labor force still smaller than it was before the onset of the pandemic. With roughly two open jobs for every unemployed American, businesses have scrambled to hire enough workers to meet resilient demand for their goods and services—raising prices and wages along the way.

Both the labor force participation rate and the employment to population ratio ticked 0.1 percentage points higher in May to 62.1 percent and 60.1 percent respectively, remaining below pre-pandemic levels. Wages also grew at a slower pace in May, falling to a 5.2 percent annual gain from a 5.3 percent yearly increase in April

Slightly higher labor force participation, slower wage growth and stable unemployment could be a sign of businesses having less trouble filling open jobs. Easing labor shortages could help reduce inflation if firms can produce more goods and services at lower prices without having to keep boosting wages.

The leisure and hospitality sector led all other industries in job growth last month, gaining 84,000 new workers. More than half of those jobs were added at restaurants and bars, and 21,000 were added by hotels and resorts.

Professional and business services firms added 75,000 jobs in May, transportation and warehousing gained 47,000 jobs, and construction employment rose by 36,000. Strong job gains in state government, health care, and manufacturing also wiped out a loss of 61,000 jobs in the retail sector—which still has 159,000 more workers than before the pandemic.

