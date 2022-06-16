trending:

Finance

Stocks plunge after Fed speeds up rate hikes

by Sylvan Lane - 06/16/22 10:48 AM ET
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders Orel Partush, left, and Robert Charmak work on the floor, Friday, June 10, 2022. Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply Friday after getting hammered by data showing inflation is getting worse, not better, as investors had been hoping. (David L. Nemec/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

The stock market opened Thursday with steep losses in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates at the fastest pace in nearly 30 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 800 points, a decline of 2.6 percent, and fell below 30,000 points shortly after the market opened.

The Nasdaq composite plunged 4.1 percent in the same time and the S&P 500 index was down 3.3 percent. All three major indexes are more than 20 percent below their most recent yearly highs, which is the formal threshold for a bear market.

The market’s steep Thursday selloff came a day after the Fed announced it would hike its baseline interest rate range by 0.75 percentage points for the first time since 1994. While Fed leaders signaled for months that they’d hike rates only by 0.5 percentage points in June, an alarming May surge in inflation and rising consumer expectations of inflation to come pushed the bank to move quicker.

While markets closed with gains Wednesday after the Fed’s announcement, the subsequent selloff reflects deepening concern about the impact of higher borrowing costs on the U.S. economy.

Interest rate hikes tend to quash stock market gains as higher borrowing costs prompt more consumers to save money rather than invest it in riskier assets. Business profit margins also tend to narrow as their borrowing costs increase and consumer spending slows under the weight of higher interest rates.

Developing

