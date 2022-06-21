trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Musk says recession ‘is inevitable at some point’

by Jared Gans - 06/21/22 9:06 AM ET
FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo Tesla CEO Elon Musk pauses while speaking before unveiling the Model Y at the company’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk will face the electric car maker’s shareholders during the company’s annual meeting on Tuesday, June 11. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he thinks the United States will likely fall into a recession in the near future. 

“A recession is inevitable at some point,” Musk told Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

“As to whether there is a recession in the near term,” he added, “that is more likely than not.” 

Musk’s remarks follow other top industry leaders who have voiced concerns that rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response may impact the economic growth the country has seen as it comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recession is considered a time period in which the gross domestic product falls for at least two successive economic quarters. 

To combat inflation, the Fed raised interest rates last week by three-quarters of a percentage point, the largest increase since 1994. Stocks fell toward the end of last week after the announcement, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing its worst week of losses since 2020. 

As the Fed takes steps to try to get inflation under control, economists have expressed concern that slowing down the economy will result in the economy shrinking. 

A survey of top business executives published on Friday showed that 60 percent of CEOs think a recession will occur by the end of next year. 

Goldman Sachs economists, meanwhile, said in a research note on Monday that the chances of a recession are rising, Bloomberg noted. They said they believe the chances of a recession in the next year have risen from 15 percent to 30 percent.

President Biden emphasized in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that recession is “not inevitable” and denied that the federal government sending stimulus checks to individuals during COVID-19 business lockdowns are to blame for inflation.

Tags Biden Economy Elon Musk Elon Musk federal reserve inflation Joe Biden John Micklethwait Recession

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump ratchets up attacks amid ...
  2. Ginni Thomas’s close ties with ...
  3. Crack appears in Jan. 6 committee wall
  4. GOP senators downplay Jan. 6 ...
  5. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  6. Jordan asks Capitol Police for ...
  7. Challengers against pro-impeachment ...
  8. Might Trump’s base eventually ...
  9. American Airlines ending service to ...
  10. Why high housing costs could keep ...
  11. Lawmakers on Juneteenth push for ...
  12. Colbert defends staffers after ...
  13. What is the boyfriend loophole in gun ...
  14. Watergate prosecutor: Georgia case ...
  15. 7 races to watch Tuesday, from ...
  16. Are supply chain woes being ...
  17. Here are the best-run cities in ...
  18. Russian official says two captured US ...
Load more

Video

See all Video