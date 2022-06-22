trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

CBO releases score of bipartisan gun safety bill showing legislation fully paid for

by Caroline Vakil - 06/22/22 8:18 PM ET
Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who are leading negotiations over gun legislation in the wake of shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. (AP photos/Alex Brandon – Darko Vojinovic)

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday released a cost estimate showing the bipartisan gun safety legislation unveiled the previous day would be fully paid for, the latest boost to the prospects of its passage.

The CBO projected the bill would reduce the deficit over 10 years by $154 million, with a congressional aide noting that “the legislation is paid for by delaying the implementation for one year of a Trump-era rule relating to eliminating the anti-kickback statute safe harbor protection for prescription drug rebates.”

The CBO score is likely a relief for lawmakers and another hurdle overcome.

The bill aims to address gaps among those convicted of misdemeanor domestic abuse who are still allowed to purchase firearms, offer funding for red flag laws to be administered in states, and bolster requirements for background check for those between the ages of 18 and 20, among other provisions.

Fourteen Republican senators voted with all 50 Democrats to advance the legislation, though top House Republican leaders have signaled they will not support it.

Former President Trump also slammed the deal and its top Republican negotiator, Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), on Wednesday.

“The deal on ‘Gun Control’ currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of Texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY. Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!” Trump wrote on his social platform Truth Social.

Alex Bolton contributed

Tags cbo score gun bill Gun reform gun safety bill John Cornyn Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 committee delays hearing ...
  2. The media bubble is real: Study shows ...
  3. Here are the 14 GOP senators who ...
  4. France rules against burkini swimwear ...
  5. Chasten Buttigieg knocks Boebert ...
  6. Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 ...
  7. Fetterman leads Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  8. GOP senator suffers ...
  9. Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses ...
  10. Biden can​​’t escape questions ...
  11. Rand Paul vows to introduce ...
  12. Pelosi declines to endorse gas tax ...
  13. Bully pulpit fizzles for Biden
  14. Supreme Court adds extra decision day ...
  15. Democrats face warning signs over ...
  16. Andrew Gillum, 2018 Florida governor ...
  17. Senators hail ‘bipartisan ...
  18. Jim Jordan asks Roger Goodell about ...
Load more

Video

See all Video