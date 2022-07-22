trending:

7-Eleven cutting 880 jobs amid restructuring

by Jared Gans - 07/22/22 3:13 PM ET
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
An exterior view of a 7-Eleven store is shown Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif.

The convenience store company 7-Eleven has cut about 880 associate positions as it completes its restructuring after acquiring Speedway, a convenience store and gas station chain, last year. 

A 7-Eleven spokesperson told The Hill that the company has made “significant progress” in its integration process following the $21 billion deal just over a year ago. 

“As with any integration, our approach includes assessing our combined organization structure,” the spokesperson said. “The review was slowed by COVID-19 but is now complete, and we are finalizing the go-forward organization structure.” 

They said 7-Eleven made a “difficult decision” to cut its workforce at its Irving, Texas, and Enon, Ohio, support centers and in field support operations. 

“These decisions have not been made lightly, and we are working to support impacted employees, including providing career transition services,” they said. 

7-Eleven’s corporate headquarters is based in Irving, and Enon is part of the Springfield, Ohio, metropolitan area, where Speedway’s headquarters is located

CNBC reported that 7-Eleven bought Speedway to increase its presence in the Midwest and the East Coast. The Federal Trade Commission argued that the acquisition violated antitrust laws and ordered 7-Eleven to sell more than 200 stores in response.

