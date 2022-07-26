trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Consumer confidence slips for third straight month in July

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 07/26/22 10:48 AM ET
Two people shop in a grocery store
Associated Press/ Sue Ogrocki
A couple shops at the new Homeland grocery store Sept. 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

Consumer confidence slipped for the third straight month in July as sky-high prices dampened demand for products and services, according to a new survey.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index, which tracks consumer attitudes and buying intentions, dropped from 98.4 percent last month to 95.7 percent in July, its lowest level since last year. 

Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators, said in a statement that the survey results indicate that recession risks persist.

“As the Fed raises interest rates to rein in inflation, purchasing intentions for cars, homes, and major appliances all pulled back further in July. Looking ahead, inflation and additional rate hikes are likely to continue posing strong headwinds for consumer spending and economic growth over the next six months,” Franco said.

Consumer prices rose 9.1 percent over the last year ending in June, according to Labor Department data, putting pressure on shoppers’ wallets. 

Walmart on Monday lowered profit expectations due to changing consumer spending trends. The retail giant said that inflation is forcing Americans to spend more on food and other necessities rather than clothing or electronics. 

The Conference Board, a nonprofit backed by large U.S. corporations, found that just 17 percent of consumers said business conditions are good, down from 19.5 percent the month prior, while 24 percent said conditions are bad.

The survey results showed that consumers are increasingly worried about their financial situation, with more consumers expecting their income to decrease rather than rise, a reversal from June.

Observers are bracing for Thursday’s government data release that could show a second straight quarter of shrinking gross domestic product, a typical indicator of a recession.

Tags consumer confidence Fed federal reserve inflation prices Survey Walmart

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Navarro urges Trump to skip planned ...
  2. Trump: ‘Fox & Friends’ has gone ...
  3. Raskin says he doesn’t buy the ...
  4. GOP civil war on Ukraine builds ...
  5. Trump set for controversial return to ...
  6. Cheney blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for ...
  7. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  8. The Memo: Democrats see signs for ...
  9. Weak grip could be sign of underlying ...
  10. Top Pence aide slams Gaetz for saying ...
  11. Nearly one in three Americans say it ...
  12. Exercising more than recommended ...
  13. Atlanta-area DA disqualified from ...
  14. Why the US housing shortage is likely ...
  15. Mitch McConnell’s historic ...
  16. Revolving door creates questions and ...
  17. Planned Parenthood website removes ...
  18. Same-sex marriage debate poses ...
Load more

Video

See all Video