Labor Department watchdog identifies $45 billion of potential pandemic unemployment fraud

The Labor Department inspector general on Thursday identified $45.6 billion in potential unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic, a figure that far exceeds past estimates.

A sweeping federal relief package signed by former President Trump in March 2020 expanded the ability for individuals to receive unemployment benefits, leading more than 57 million people to apply in a matter of months.

The watchdog said fraudsters allegedly filed claims using suspicious email accounts or Social Security numbers of the deceased and federal prisoners ineligible for the benefits. Some also filed claims in multiple states, according to a press release from the inspector general.

The office in June 2021 outlined $16 billion of potential fraud during the pandemic, and it warned in a memo this week that increased assistance is needed from the Labor Department in timely reporting unemployment insurance (UI) data to mitigate the fraud.

“Hundreds of billions in pandemic funds attracted fraudsters seeking to exploit the UI program — resulting in historic levels of fraud and other improper payments,” Inspector General Larry Turner said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of how our team has responded to this unprecedented crisis, despite significant resource constraints and data access issues.”

Turner’s office said its 190,000 unemployment fraud investigations since the start of the pandemic have now led to more than 1,000 charged individuals. Turner said the number far exceeds the watchdog’s pre-pandemic work on unemployment claims and highlights the problem’s magnitude.

“I applaud [the inspector general office’s] extraordinary response to this unprecedented fraud,” said Associate Deputy Attorney General Kevin Chambers, who leads the Justice Department’s COVID-19 fraud enforcement.

The watchdog’s memo also took aim at the Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA), which manages unemployment benefits, accusing the administration of reporting unemployment data in an untimely fashion.

The inspector general’s office pinned some of that blame on the department’s implementation of relevant regulations but noted that the ETA is exploring interim solutions.

“ETA’s lack of sufficient action significantly increases the risk of even more UI payments to ineligible claimants,” the memo stated. “Our identification of the additional potentially fraudulent payments emphasizes the need for increased ETA engagement and assistance to mitigate fraud and protect the UI program’s integrity.”

The Hill has reached out to a Labor Department spokesperson for comment.