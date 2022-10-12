trending:

Finance

Wholesale inflation rebounds in September after two monthly drops

by Sylvan Lane - 10/12/22 8:42 AM ET
Wholesale inflation accelerated in September after two straight months of falling prices for producers’ goods and services, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department.

The producer price index (PPI), which tracks the prices producers charge for their goods and services, rose 0.4 percent in September. Economists expected a smaller 0.2-percent increase in producer prices last month.

Producer prices are up 8.5 percent on the year, down from an 8.7 percent inflation rate in August and in line with economists’ expectations.

Tags Economy inflation Recession

