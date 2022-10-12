trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

IMF director: Further 20 percent drop in stocks ‘certainly possible’

by Julia Shapero - 10/12/22 10:49 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 10/12/22 10:49 AM ET
International Monetary Fund members speak at a news conference
Associated Press/Patrick Semansky
Tobias Adrian, second from left, monetary and capital markets department director at the International Monetary Fund, speaks at a news conference on the IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report during the 2022 annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank Group on Oct. 11, 2022, in Washington.

The director of monetary and capital markets at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that a further 20 percent drop in U.S. stocks is “certainly possible,” as recession fears continue to grow.

“It’s certainly possible,” IMF’s Tobias Adrian told CNBC. “It’s not our baseline, but that is something that is possible.”

The remark from Adrian comes after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon suggested that the S&P 500 could continue to fall and warned that the U.S. will likely face a recession next year. The S&P 500 has already fallen by about 25 percent so far this year.

“It could be another easy 20 percent,” Dimon said to CNBC on Monday, of the S&P 500. “And I think the next 20 percent will be much more painful than the first.”

The stock market has garnered losses in recent weeks following various reports linked to the state of the economy including the Labor Department’s jobless claims, talks about the Fed once again hiking interest rates and the current rate of sky-high inflation not seen in 40 years.

Data released from the Labor Department Wednesday showed wholesale inflation rebounded after two months of price drops. The producer price index increased 0.4 percent in September. Economists had originally predicted a 0.2 percent increase last month.

Adrian said in Tuesday’s interview that the IMF does not have a specific figure for its “baseline,” but expects financial conditions to continue to tighten. He added that he believes Dimon’s comment was referring to a possible “shift in sentiment” that would “feed back into economic activity.”

The IMF on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.7 percent growth, noting that “the worst is yet to come and, for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession.” Within the U.S., the IMF said growth is expected to slow to 1 percent.

Tags IMF International Monetary Fund Jamie Dimon Jamie Dimon JPMorgan Recession recession fears S&P 500 Stocks

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Congress eyeing ‘NOPEC’ bill to ...
  2. Michael Cohen says he fears for his ...
  3. Elite public colleges slash ...
  4. Biden administration is in a crisis ...
  5. Nuclear moment of truth for Biden and ...
  6. Why the Supreme Court is taking on so ...
  7. McConnell, McCarthy public splits ...
  8. Mehmet Oz is clueless about the ...
  9. White House releases Biden’s ...
  10. Graham on Walker ...
  11. Musk denies he talked to Putin ahead ...
  12. Noem up by 4 points in reelection ...
  13. Biden says he has ‘great ...
  14. Gabbard to stump for Trump-aligned ...
  15. Georgia Senate race unchanged after ...
  16. Clarence Thomas’s Prince fandom ...
  17. Mike Lee to Romney: ‘Help me win ...
  18. Supreme Court hears copyright clash ...
Load more

Video

See all Video